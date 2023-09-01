tigers is in fourth place in the general table of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League with eleven points, product of three victories, two draws and one defeat. Robert Dante Siboldi’s team has started the season well and this end will face Atlas de Guadalajara.
On matchday 6 of the Apertura 2023, the UANL team beat Santos Laguna 3-2 with goals from Ozziel Herrera and Juan Pablo Vigón.
Unfortunately for the UANL as a whole, not everything is hunky-dory. After the duel against the Guerreros, Guido Pizarro and Ozziel Herrera were injured. His situation could be more serious than expected in the first instance.
Guido Pizarro came off the switch at minute 42 after presenting physical discomfort. The Argentinian midfielder could not stay in the match and left his place to Diego Reyes.
Ozziel Herrera, for his part, had to leave the field at minute 53, also due to physical discomfort. His place was occupied by Raymundo Fulgencio.
So far Tigres has not shared updates on the physical condition of these players.
In accordance with Newscastthe two players underwent studies this Thursday, August 31, and will work with physiotherapists for two days.
This report indicates that both elements could not be considered by Siboldi for the commitment on Saturday, September 2 in the matchday 7 duel against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.
