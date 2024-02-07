A group made up of three formidable artists: the song by Il Volo on the Ariston stage and the illness of one of the three members

They just performed on the second evening for the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival. The flight is a musical trio of lyrical singing, composed of two tenors, Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto and a baritone, Gianluca Ginobile. Three boys, born between '93 and '95, who despite their young age have already achieved incredible success.

I'm competing with the song Masterpiecea text that talks aboutuniversal love seen through different facets. It's about someone, sitting in a movie theater and wrapped up in his own thoughts. Someone who feels lost, until she comes along. An angel fell from heaven just like a masterpiece. The love that arrives suddenly and illuminates life, when everything was already dark. A single ray of sunshine capable of illuminating the existence of that thoughtful boy.

A love that, despite the pain and adversities of life and the outside world, manages to make everything precious and splendid. A beautiful and profound meaning.

The three members of the trio are now well-known faces to the Italian public, but there are details about their private lives that not everyone knows. One concerns Ignazio Boschetto. Not everyone knows that the artist suffers from one illnessit was he who revealed it.

For several years he has been fighting against renal agenesis, a congenital disease that affects when an organ does not develop fully during pregnancy, in his case the kidney and which affects one person every 2 thousand. Fortunately, as he himself explained, the only kidney manages to carry out its function, allowing him to conduct a normal life.

Ignazio is a strong boy, he learned to be strong since he was a child. Unfortunately his mother got sick, he was still little. A facial tumor. Later, in 2021 it has lost his dadshortly before he participated in the Sanremo Festival with Il Volo.