One of the most hard-fought European proposals of this year was as good as given the green light last night. Negotiators from EU countries and the European Parliament have agreed on a far-reaching law to restore nature. The agreed text is less strict than the original. Minister Van der Wal saw the law “moving in the Dutch direction”.
Hans Nijenhuis
Latest update:
10-11-23, 11:56
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#happy #upcoming #law #nature #restoration #moving #nitrogen #crisis