The fact that the national president of the PRI has designated Ramiro Hernández as provisional president of the tricolor in sinaloa instead of Cinthia Valenzuela, she did not discourage the Ahomense aspirants Álvaro Ruelas Echave and Bernardino Antelo Esper for that position. They are going to wait for Hernández to create the conditions for the call for choice. There are those who maintain that Ruelas Echave assumed a prudent attitude after the accusations made to him that he was the one they intended to impose due to his closeness to Senator Mario Zamora, while Antelo Esper kept a low profile, but alive his aspiration, in the process that in the end it concluded with the appointment of Hernández.

They say that those who were not satisfied with the “solution” are the former candidate to the mayor of Ahome Marco Antonio Osuna Moreno and the former mayor of The strong Nubia Ramos Carvajal. There are even versions that indicate that they are disappointed in the position held by Cinthia Valenzuela, Faustino Hernández and others. They argue that they had made the agreement that Cinthia was not going to leave the match until the call was launched with a consultation election to the base. However, legally Cinthia’s permanence was untenable, so some saw that her own position of staying hers was excessive. The rejection of Osuna and Ramos made it clear by not attending the act of change.

The discussion in the BREAD does not go out around the figure of the former president of the party Ariel Aguilar Algándar after participating in the event in Mexico City, in which the candidate for Morena’s candidacy for the presidency of the Republic Marcelo Ebrad protested to the leaders of support committees in the country. The central thing is that some consider it incongruent to be at that event and say that he is still a PAN member and, incidentally, make internal accusations. The reading they give him is that what Aguilar Algándar wants is to be expelled from the blue and white or to be the “Trojan horse” of Morena in the BREAD.

We recommend you read:

They carry out the traditional Mayo Yoreme Festival of the Holy Cross in El Fuerte

Violence against women prevails

JAPAF restores drinking water service in Los Hornillos, El Jipago and the municipal capital

It is said that the magistrate of the North Zone Regional Chamber of the Court of Administrative Justice, Víctor Hugo Pacheco Chávez, very easily dodged the onslaught against him by the vice president of the Sinaloa Lawyers Federation, Carlos Roberto Valle Saracho. And it is that the indications did not have the desired effect on the magistrates of the court because it is said that they received the version that the fund is the closure of the express vehicle pension that Pacheco Chávez ordered, a business that is awarded to him by the support for that he offered to the alderman Valle Saracho, and with what he is doing, well, more. However, so that everything is clear, some consider it healthy that a research to Pacheco Chavez.

Many did not know that Laura Valdez returned to her rights until the day of the celebration of the ejido 9 de Diciembre: she is the new president of the ejido. She was not satisfied with being a councilor. Some commented that she is going to hit the “nail” to the ejido.

#happy #PRI