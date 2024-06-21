Mexico City.- Bernardo Bátiz, counselor of the Federal Judiciary, stated that not everyone can be a judge and that, unlike the other Branches of the Union, the members of the Judicial Branch require a profile, capacity and special training.

The former collaborator of President Andrés López Obrador also said that in the debate on judicial reform two issues must be analyzed: the role of a judge in a society of a democratic country like Mexico and the human rights of the more than 1,600 judges of the Judiciary. of the Federation (PJF).

During his participation in the Conversation “Towards the construction of the profile of the judge of the 21st Century”, organized by the Federal School of Judicial Training (EFFJ), Bátiz said that the judges of the PJF have a special profile.

According to a statement from the Federal Judiciary Council (CJF), the former capital prosecutor indicated that the members of the PJF are people with constant professional capacity and training, which is enriched throughout their career.

This profile allows them to perform their function optimally, since “when issuing a sentence they exercise the representation of the people and national sovereignty,” said the counselor.

Bátiz explained that, unlike the Executive Branch, which falls on one person, and the Legislative Branch in charge of the members of the chambers of deputies and senators – in which there is an initiative to reduce their number -, the Judicial Branch is expansive. and is constantly growing.

“The population grows, conflicts grow, the need for the administration of justice grows and, therefore, the Judicial Power grows. It is a sui generis Power in that, in that it is indefinite in number and grows.

But the other difference, between the other two powers, which is fundamental, is that it is a Power that requires special training,” he expressed.

He added that all PJF judges have a professional degree and have master’s degrees, doctorates, courses and positions throughout their careers as justice providers.

The member of the CJF Plenary spoke before representatives of Judicial Schools from Argentina, Panama, Guatemala, Peru, Uruguay, the Dominican Republic, Paraguay and Spain, which are part of the Ibero-American Network of Judicial Schools (RIAEJ).

For her part, the Director of the EFFJ, Josefina Cortés Campos, explained that the objective of this academic event is to promote dialogue and knowledge of the problems, demands and challenges to establish the specific competencies and skills of judges.

He highlighted the importance of justice providers developing “soft skills”, empathetic relationships, better management of the jurisdictional function and facing emerging problems.