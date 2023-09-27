Rafa Prado, specialized in digital marketing, gave an example of agribusiness that earns billions with a low presence on the network

Rafa Prado36 years old, works with the internet. He said there is an easy saying that all businesses need to be online to promote themselves. In his opinion, this is a fallacy. He cited agribusiness as an example, which does not actively advertise on the networks, but earns billions of reais.

“Not everyone is born to be an entrepreneur. Not everyone was born for the internet”declared in an interview with PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Entrepreneurial Power.

The program was broadcast live on YouTube of Power360 this Wednesday (September 27, 2023). The presenter is Miguel Carvalho, administrator. The podcast episodes are shown on Canal Empreender, from Grupo Bandeirantes, always on Tuesdays.

Watch (1h7min11s):

Rafa Prado owns a series of companies that work with digital marketing. One of his companies, At The Top, has the distribution rights of author T. Harv Eker, Canadian writer of the book “Secrets of a Millionaire Mind”.

The entrepreneur says that most business writers, whether inspirational or not, are in other countries. He argues that the scenario needs to change.

The businessman comes from the outskirts of Mauá, a city in greater São Paulo. He said he had plans to enroll at USP (University of São Paulo), but didn’t get it the first time. “I had a very out-of-the-ordinary education for those who wanted to enter USP.”

Entering USP was very important in his entrepreneurial journey, he reported. He gave a tip to help him choose his path: “Your decision in the present is decisive about what may happen in the future. So try to make the best decisions possible with as much information as possible.”.

Regarding investments, he said there is a lot of false information on the internet. He said that many influencers “teach” how to invest with little money, like R$1,200. Rafa believes that it is impossible to make an investment with that amount.

Regarding access to credit, he criticized the slow pace of cuts in the Selic rate. He stated that small businesses need more access to financing to grow.