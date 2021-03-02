Digimon adventure it keeps releasing new episodes every week, but the last one gave a lot to talk about for a moment that could be considered scary.

As if it were one of the memes that make fun of the symbolism of Zack snyder, this anime showed a scene where the characters appear tied in wooden crosses, and the community did not take long to react.

The funny thing is that instead of bothering to refer to religion, Digimon became a meme that poked fun at the strange moment.

Below are spoilers for Digimon Adventure Chapter 38

It all happened in episode 38, where Mephismon catch a Gabumon Y Elecmon to perform a dark ritual for which they must be tied to a wooden cross.

This technique allows you to absorb energy from Digimon and transfer it to a black crystal that, as mentioned, is part of the ancestral Millenniumon.

The moment did not go unnoticed by fans of the anime, who quickly made a meme viral that was offensive to the most religious.

‘He died for our sins.’

This publication served as a pretext for some followers to remember moments similar to that of Digimon in others anime, and if you are a fan of this type of work, surely you will identify some.

‘They all did.’

It even happened on Kamen Rider.

There was even someone who compared Gabumon with Jesus himself, and therefore they placed him replacing him in the box of ‘The Last Supper’.

Of course this crucifixion did not involve nails or bloody moments, but the voice with which Mephismon reciting the words of the ritual, coupled with his demon appearance, make this episode have a gloomy tinge.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you can find the Digimon Chapter 38 in Crunchyroll.

