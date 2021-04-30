Urbas Fuenlabrada beat Movistar Estudiantes in the Madrid derby of fear (86-87), a giant step towards salvation for the people of Fuenlabrada, while the schoolboys continue to hold their breath, despite the 30 points and 12 rebounds of the Dominican Ángel Delgado.

A saving hand from the Serbian point guard Jovan Novak (10 points) to block the last very forced attempt to win the match of the Dominican ‘JJ’ Barea (16) was key to deciding a match with which ‘Fuenla’, who had 17 points from Nigerian Obi Emegano and 15 of the Slovenian Ziga Samar, he has 10 victories, one over his rival and three over the descent marked by Retabet Bilbao and Acunsa GBC.

A full-blown respite for the visitors despite their four casualties, without Osas Ehigiator, Estonian Siim-Sander Vene, Marc García and Álex Urtasun; although the opponents were not short of nursing without Edgar Vicedo, Lithuanian Dovydas Giedraitis, French Edwin Jackson and American John Robertson.

The ‘Estu’ needed a victory after his last five consecutive defeats, and he went for it pressing in defense to put a 8-0 of partial start against a denied Fuenlabrada who only lived off shots from Samar. Raventós refreshed the quintet and found points from Emegano (7 in the fourth), but Ángel Delgado and the free throws kept the schoolboys ahead (23-18).

The Fuenlabreños neighbors were growing and with the aggressiveness of the Brazilian Leo Meindl they decorated a partial that was extended until 2-15 (25-33, min. 15) before schoolboy bewilderment. The tables had turned, Urbas had the initiative and only Delgado (16 points at halftime) and Puerto Rican JJ Barea prevented the visitors from leaving ten at intermission (38-47).

Jota Cuspinera’s talk at half-time had an effect, because between Delgado and Aleksa Avramovic they cooked a 7-0 start (45-47, min. 22). Raventós stopped him and Urbas breathed, but a triple by Brown equalized the duel (54-54, min. 24) and after a salad of free throws, the ‘Estu’ began to grow, in defense (15-5 in rebounds in this quarter) and in attack, with Avramovic running and Delgado crushing for a partial 11-0 (from 54-57 to 65-57, min. 28).

Fuenlabreña’s reaction came from the most unexpected, Samar, that at the age of 20 he charged the team behind him, scored a basket and a triple, caused Barea’s fourth foul and frustrated the collegiate escape, which remained at 66-62 in the absence of the decisive quarter.

Avramovic pulled Estu in search of the coup de grace, but Urbas resisted, and with appearances by Alexander and Meindl he put the duel in minimum distances (74-73, min. 35), but an unsportsmanlike one and a protest finished with the Brazilian in the changing room before time.

The guerrilla war began. Delgado and Barea made ‘Estu’ dream, but he was awakened by a triple by Kwan Cheatham, a Trimble basket and free throws for 84-86 with 45 seconds remaining. Delgado matched by the same means, Emegano only hit one and in the last action, Barea met Novak’s hand, a hand that is worth a break for Urbas Fuenlabrada, and a headache for Movistar Estudiantes.