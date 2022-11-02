Videos do not stop circulating on social networks, because each Internet user has a story to tell, so a father shares in TikTok clips how much he misses his son, because they were a family very close, so everyone meets devastated to visit the grave of the little.

“Son, I won’t even be able to forget you because of Alzheimer’s“, was the description that the “@Rafnel Díaz” account placed on the TikTok platform next to the video piercing of her son whom she lost a month ago.

At the beginning of the clip, the 6-year-old boy could be seen smiling at the camera, along with the text, “Dad, it’s been 7 days since I went to heaven, continue your life with Mom and Amy”.

Later in the filming, the family that went to the Pantheonto place roses Y balloons on the grave of the minor.

Before the sad story, Internet users were present because some felt their pain, others are going through something similar, so they told him, “crying for strangers is my passion”, “strength dad I’m going through the same thing”.

The video went viral, as the creator of the content has mentioned what hard which turns out to continue with his life having lost his sonbecause, although he has another daughter to his wife, he mentions that the sadness and regards they are older.