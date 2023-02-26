A tip to keep in mind. Juventus, against Freiburg (first leg of the round of 16 of the Europa League on 9 March in Turin), will have to pay close attention to Vincenzo Grifo’s free-kicks. In the first of the two Sunday postponements of the 22nd day of the Bundesliga, Freiburg drew 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen, dragged along by the Italian who not only scored the 1-0 goal, but created, again from set pieces, the most great chances of the match for his team and once again he is confirmed as the real plus of Streich’s team. With 12 goals in the current Bundesliga, Grifo is not only second in the Bundesliga top scorer, but he is also the best Italian scorer in the top 5 European leagues. He, directly or indirectly, is the most dangerous man among the Germans. Freiburg thus finds themselves in fifth place in the standings, -1 from fourth place Leipzig.

THE RACE

Under the snow, Mr. Streich lined up his team with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Grifo, Höler and Doan behind Gregoritsch. The first opportunity was created by Fribugo in the 3rd minute, when Gregoritsch served Höler on the run who, however, from an excellent position, was closed at the time of the shot and only hit the outside of the net. Around 20′, the 20-year-old right-back (French U20 international) Sildillia was good at blocking a volley from Demirbay from the edge. Streich had to give up on Doan already in the first half (muscle problem) and put Sallai in, but it was the usual Grifo who unlocked the game: from a free kick from 25 meters the Italian surprised Hradecky with a shot that first hit the post and then ends up in the net. Leverkusen picked up the pace before the end of the first half and came close to equalizing twice with Frimpong (header high on Bakker’s cross from the opposite flank) and Diaby, who only against Flekken kicked at the outgoing goalkeeper. Even in the second half Bayer started at a high pace, but struggled to find space in the defense of Freiburg. However, Azmoun succeeds in the 67th minute: Wirtz has too much space, so he can serve Bakker who serves the ball at the far post, putting Lienhart and Kübler in difficulty, while Azmoun is ready and beats Flekken. Freiburg already responded in the 71st minute, but as often happens they did so with a free-kick from Grifo: first Hradecky was very good with a header from Ginter, the ball then went to Höler, who however hit the post. However, Leverkusen had the last chance of the game: in the 92nd minute it was Schick, from an excellent position, who hit the crossbar following an assist from Demirbay and threw away the chance to win it. So it ends 1-1, with Freiburg who however, after Grifo’s free-kicks, showed little.