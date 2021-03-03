The Suns are scary. It is a fact, beyond any doubt. Unless they fall in the second part of the regular phase, they are candidates for a real leap this season. The Lakers, the current champions, have been beaten at the Staples Center despite having LeBron James at a higher level. Not even with the king of Akron at 38 points after 38 minutes has it earned the local team to secure victory in their fiefdom. That says a lot.

Marc Gasol, in addition to Anthony Davis, he was absent; in the case of Spanish, by the protection protocol against the coronavirus. Montrezl harrell he was the starting pivot and he was fatal. Damian Jones, of the Suns last month, was one of those who played to cover these losses. Alex Caruso He also had to retire before the end due to back problems. A chrome these Lakers. But the Suns had their share: in the third quarter a protest from Devin Booker produced a double technique, despite the fact that nothing punishable enough for it is seen in the television shots, which led him to the dressing room in full submission to the rival.

The Suns held up well. And with a weak game from Chris Paul facing the basket. The secondary ones are important in the group that Monty Williams directs. Leaving them air to spare is dangerous. If it’s not Payne and Johnson, it’s Bridges and Saric. The threat is real: they are already seconds in the conference, only with the Jazz ahead. Phoenix begins to see the sun after so many years in the shade. It’s only the beginning of the road, but it gives them a sincere smile.

Right from the start it was clear that it was going to be a difficult night for Los Angeles. A bit of LeBron on both rings and taking advantage of rival mistakes was the only thing they experienced in the first quarter. Booker’s dominance, who went to the hoop without being stopped, did the rest.

Caldwell-Pope started dialing him, Caruso did later. Nobody beat him one on one. This caused him to be double defended and, intelligently, he allowed his teammates to put baskets in those actions in which they were thrown at him. With that strategy the Suns nailed a 0-12 partial, only broken by a Schröder basket, and already with a ten advantage to live more calmly.

After the first contact with the game, the Lakers opened the field more and were more reliable in attack. Talen Horton-Tucker was important once again. But abroad it lacked much more success. Even Dennis Schröder could have selected better.