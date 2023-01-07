The version of the Sinaloan chilango bolillo? In the last few hours, a video has gone viral on social networks that shows how, despite the fact that the city of Culiacan, Sinaloawas burning with violence in the middle of a new episode of a Culiacanazo, a tamalero did not stop selling .

Behind the capture of drug trafficker Ovidio Guzmán López In the municipality of Culiacán, in the state of Sinaloa, violence broke out in the Sinaloan territory, mainly in the cities of Culiacan, Mazatlan and Los Mochiswhere there were blockades, cars set on fire, shootings, and the dispossession of cars from civilians and companies.

In the midst of the acts of war for the apprehension of the son of Chapo Guzman in the syndicate of Jesus Maria by the Army and National GuardThere was no shortage of people who recorded different events, even if it meant exposing their lives.

Among the sea of ​​recordings and photos that were taken on the day of the past, Culiacanazo 2.0 highlighted the clip in which a tamale maker can be seen selling tamales despite the shootings that were heard throughout the city.

It was through the social network TikTok where a netizen posted a clip in which a man can be seen selling tamales aboard his car as if the city of Culiacán did not look like a post-war war zone. arrest of “El Raton”.

“But vrg stop selling tamales, even if they are plotting with bullets,” can be read in the text added to the post published on the Chinese virtual platform.

According to what can be seen in the viral tiktokthe man, aboard a blue car with a horn on the roof, was going passing through the street offering their rich tamaleswhile he was stopped by a woman who, apparently, without caring about the shootings between hitmen and the military, went out to buy the rich Mexican food.

As expected, the video uploaded to the TikTok social network went viral in a short time, managing to gather more than 62.7 thousand reproductions so far, as well as more than 2,300 “likes” and dozens of comments.