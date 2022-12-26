Reynosa, Tamaulipas.- The low temperatures that were registered in Tamaulipas were not an impediment for the Elements of Civil Protection and Firefighterwho threw themselves into the icy waters of a canal to save a puppy’s life that he was in trouble.

The rescue of the dog was carried out four days ago in the Rodhe Canal, at the height of the El Olmo neighborhood, in the municipality of Reynosa, after the elements of the corporation noticed the presence of the furry friend in the hydraulic work.

The images of the event were shared on the official Civil Protection Facebook page. In these you can see one of the reckless rescuers venturing into the water to swim to the point where the loin was in distress.

The rescuer was only equipped with a life jacket and was secured across the chest with a rope pulled by his companions.

Thanks to the hard work of the rescue team, the puppy managed to survive. Upon reviewing it, the Animal Protection staff realized that it was in good health.

“The rescue was carried out successfully and with the help of Animal Protection, the canine was transferred for evaluation and care,” highlights the publication on its Facebook Civil Protection and Reynosa Fire Department.

It is worth mentioning that the entry into the state of the cold front and the icy wave caused a drastic drop in temperatures in the border city, where minimum temperatures of one degree Celsius are recorded.