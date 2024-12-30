

Rodrigo Hernandez He continues to recover from his serious knee injury, which occurred at the beginning of the season. Despite this inconvenience, the player Manchester City and the Spanish teamand current Ballon d’Orhe didn’t want to miss the goodbye by Jesús Navas to football and Sevilla, going with his partner to Sánchez-Pizjuán. Both players have maintained a good relationship since they met in the national team’s locker room, with the coincidence that they have defended the City colors at different stages. For Rodri, who has worn the national team armband, Jesús is someone very special. «You had to be there. For me he is a very important person, a person who has marked a before and after in Spanish football and in Sevilla,” he highlighted.

Rodri also defines himself as a simple footballer. Outside of current stereotypes. He has built his career without raising his voice and with a game that has impressed within the pragmatism he exposes on the grass. He has become, despite the media campaigns against him, the best player in the world, according to the magazine France Football. His hug to Jesús Navas It is the recognition of global football for a player who has been a prophet in his homeland and a star in the world.

«Jesus is simplicity, professionalism, dedication, love of a t-shirt, love of your country»explained Rodri Hernández in the improvised mixed zone before the start of the tribute ceremony to Navas. «For me he is an example in every sense, an example of values ​​that I try to learn. A player who has been able to spend so much time at the highest level, and with exemplary behavior. It’s unique,” he defined.