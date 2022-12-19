Surely you participated in a pool at work or with your friends to guess who was going to come out as champion of the World Cup Qatar 2022however, despite the tests, you did not take into account the result that FIFA presented.

FIFA 23 in its World Cup mode it revealed that Argentina was going to win the championship, albeit defeating Brazil instead of France. Although it is not the exact guess, the final result is the one that matters and we see that they hit it.

Now, this is not the first time they have done it, it is already the fourth time that they have done it accurately. That means that we have been knowing the winner of the World Cup for 12 years and surely few know how to capitalize on it.

In 2022 we have Argentina, 2018 it was France, 2014 Germany and in 2010 it was Spain. With those ERA numbers, people might pay more attention to what EA Sports is predicting.

Now, we must also admit that they are not exact results, but, as we mentioned before, the joke is the champion and there everything comes out to the letter.

FIFA 23 will still have the addition of the 2023 Women’s World Cup

FIFA 23 does not stop with the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, it will also have the addition of the discipline’s top women’s competition mode in a future update.

In this way, EA Sports once again demonstrates that it is committed to supporting women’s football with the World Cup to be held in New Zealand in 2023.

Well, now the question is, are they going to hit this competition too? What do you think?