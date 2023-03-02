Some people, after ending a love relationship, prefer not to know anything about these old couples, because they believe that a friendship can continue to be present, however, a girldecided to make a cluster of WhatsApp with her ex-boyfriends, to make her a unusual question, That it happened to some was funny, but to others, a controversial unknown.

A girl came up with the idea of ​​doing the brilliant idea to make a whatsapp group, where itHis members were all his ex-partners, Well, I was curious to know how it was as a girlfriend.

The woman used one of the most famous digital platforms that allows her to connect with people, to start a conversation with several guys at the same time, since she created an exclusive group for her ex-boyfriends, on the Meta social network, which until 2021 , had two billion users.

Although there are several instant messaging platform tools, a girl chose WhatsApp to see the peculiar question to her exes, which generated criticism from internet users.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the woman identified as ‘Leti’, in her account, ‘@valentina_slq’, broadcast a video titled, “the day I created a WhatsApp group with all my exes”.

Leti added in the description, “what an illusion, but fear of the answers”, while he showed the conversation, where he sent a series of audios, among them, he asked, “I have created this group to know the experience with me, the good, the bad, I know that with some of you I have now had bad relations”.

The girl who confessed that the objective was “for my personal evolution I need to know what you liked the most about me, what you liked the least and why, thank you.”

In the clip, it was seen that he has 3 exes: Leo, Pablo and Juan, to whom he said, “We celebrate the new year 2023 and, well, maybe you can all be friends and with me, and I don’t know, well. What better idea than to ask your ex what you have to improve in yourself”.

In the second clip, he got a laugh from netizens, one even mentioned, “Not even Shakira was encouraged so much”, Well, two of his exes said they would leave the group, another spoke to him privately, “If you’ve turned the page, now, I haven’t, so leave me alone.”