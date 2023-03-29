SAW has stated that he will not attend this year’s edition of theElectronic Entertainment Expo of Los Angeles, theE3 2023.

“After careful consideration, we have decided not to participate in E3 2023 as exhibitors.” — declared the company to the microphones of IGN. — “We look forward to sharing more information on announced and unannounced projects in the future.”

IGN has tried contacting other publishers, such as BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, who preferred not to provide updates on the matter. In the last few hours, some rumors have begun to circulate on the net that the entire event is at risk of cancellation, but before we despair, we await official communications from the organizers.

Source: ign Street Gematsu