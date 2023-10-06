Yolanda Medina, the voice of Alma Bella, is a renowned cumbia singer in Peru. Her intoned voice is one of the most loved and listened to by thousands of fans throughout the country; However, achieving the fame she has today was not easy for her. During an interview she confessed that in the beginning she was paid only S/10 soles per presentation.

“My brother-in-law told me that a singer was missing from a group and he told me: ‘I’ve heard you sing at your house, why don’t you leave? They are paying S/10′. (…) I started singing. That same day they heard me sing in a casino, there was an orchestra called Son Latino de Chiclayo that told me: ‘Come join my group.’ (…) They told me to win S/80“he explained.