Saturday, March 25, 2023
Not even Primera B is spared from fights between barras bravas, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 25, 2023
in Sports
Not even Primera B is spared from fights between barras bravas, video


close

Valledupar vs. lions

Valledupar vs. lions

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Valledupar vs. lions

The bad behavior of the fans also tarnishes the promotion tournament.

The violence between bully bars in Colombian football has intensified in recent months and this weekend is one of the most complicated to try to control them, due to the completion of the ‘classics date’.

A new incident occurred this Friday, before the promotion tournament match between Leones and Valledupar, at the Itagüí Metropolitan Stadium.

This was the fight outside the Itagüí stadium

A video was broadcast on social networks in which fans of the two teams had a strong confrontation with bladed weapons that frightened the surroundings of the stage.

The fight was recorded around one in the afternoon, two hours before the scheduled time for the meeting.

In the images you can see how some fans of the visiting team manage to physically attack their rivals, after threatening them with sticks and knives.

Until now, the authorities have not confirmed any arrests or made any statement regarding what happened outside the sports venue. It should be remembered that Dimayor does not usually penalize clubs for incidents outside the stadiums.

The match was played smoothly and the vallenatos went home with a 0-2 victory that partially puts them in the top eight of the promotion tournament, waiting for the rest of the ninth day.

SPORTS
With Soccerred

