ANDThe Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this Monday called Ecuador's assault on the Mexican Embassy in Quito “authoritarian” stating that not even the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) “had dared” to carry out a similar act.

It is sometimes bad to use examples, but neither Pinochet, nor the fearsome Pinochet and others had dared to do that.

“It was an authoritarian act, incredible, it is sometimes bad to use examples, but neither Pinochet, nor the fearsome Pinochet and others had dared to do that, I believe that those who made that decision are very ill advised,” said the president in his first statements to the media about the events of last Friday.

The Mexican ruler attributed to a internal conflict between the Government of Daniel Noboa and politicians related to former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017) the forceful invasion carried out on Friday by the Ecuadorian authorities at the Mexican Embassy, ​​where former vice president Jorge Glas (2013-2017) was sheltering.

“It has to do with the arrogant attitude of a Government, possibly due to internal rivalry. Not possibly, (yes) there is an internal confrontation and that leads them to take a measure of this type, but without dimensioning the impact it has for its people, for Ecuador and for the countries of the world“he indicated.

The crisis between Mexico and Ecuador began last Thursday, when The Noboa Government declared the Mexican ambassador, Raquel Serur, persona 'non grata'in response to comments that López Obrador made on Wednesday about the assassination of former presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and its electoral consequences in 2023.

Mexico announced on Friday that it would seek to bring Glas to the country as a political asylum, prosecuted in corruption cases and now imprisoned in a maximum security prison, for which Ecuadorian forces forcibly entered the embassy to take him away.

López Obrador asserted that “the majority” of the international community is “supporting Mexico because it was a flagrant violation of sovereignty, the right to asylum and international norms and laws.”

“What they did was violate the right of asylum, violate a foreign policy mandate, violate our sovereignty, it was a truly authoritarian thing,” he insisted.

The president pointed out that these types of acts are carried out “weak governments that do not have popular support” or who have no experience.

“Those who made that decision do not know or have bad instincts or are flat out (put bluntly) poorly advised because there are always flatterers (flatterers) who stick their noses in,” he noted.

The president recalled that Mexico will denounce Ecuador this Monday before the International Court of Justice, while the Mexican Foreign Minister, Alicia Bárcena, revealed that they will send a letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

And he stated that “Mexico is very grateful for the behavior of the international community, of the nations, because they have been very generous, very fraternal, very supportive.”

We appreciate the solidarity of leaders, leaders and civil organizations from different countries and our own after the assault on the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador. We respect the brother people of that country and we ask our fellow citizens to behave with great caution… — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) April 6, 2024

“Yesterday I spoke with Luis Arce, president of Bolivia, and he was very fraternal, and I was also aware of the solidarity expressed by Evo Morales and other governments. Without us asking, Nicaragua decides to break relations with Ecuador and we thank Nicaragua,” he commented.

