Restaurateur insulted for carbonara with diced bacon

A restaurateur was insulted on social media over a carbonara with diced pancetta. The owner of the restaurant “La bottega della carne”, located in Squinzano, in the province of Lecce, in Puglia, has in fact shared on his page Facebook the photo of a series of first courses including a carbonara, prepared with bacon rather than bacon.

The recipe has caused the outrage of users to go viral on social media. In fact, many flocked to the restaurant’s profile to comment, even with insults, on the offending photo.

“Rome disgusts you” someone wrote. And again: “Not even my dog ​​would eat it”. Criticisms to which the restaurant manager replied by responding to every single comment even with rather strong tones.

“We have enough customers to refuse your presence. Thank you for your exquisite kindness, worthy of a true lady. O sir?” wrote the restaurateur.

And again: “Get treated by a good one”, or “You have limits”. The owner, therefore, invited all those who criticized the carbonara not to come to his restaurant: “We wouldn’t like your presence one bit, go further”.