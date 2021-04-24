JoJos’ Bizarre Adventure It is a series that has had a wide impact not only in Japan, where it originated, but throughout the world. His manga, which is performed by Hirohiko araki, It is very popular.

The same can be said for his anime, which is the creation of David Production. Currently, the franchise has a wide presence in several countries, such as Mexico and other Latin American nations. And it seems that someone took advantage of that.

JoJos’ Bizarre Adventure is a worldwide popular series

What happens is that a fence recently appeared on social networks. It is painted with the legend ‘Morena presents: Los JoJo’s live – Vote x Morena on 06/02’.

For the unaware, Brunette It is the current ruling party in Mexico, and the date mentioned refers to the next voting that will take place in that country. So it seems that someone took advantage of the series for the campaign.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and Bleach hit streaming service

From the looks of it, you know very well the distinctive design of the logo of JoJos’ Bizarre Adventure. Although he could also be playing a bit on the public’s ignorance.

We know the series is popular, but not to the degree of Dragon ball or Saint Seiya in Mexican lands. But what if they are very well known are the musical groups, which resort to colorful lyrics to advertise in the same way in many walls around this country.

Shueisha doesn’t like her series being used for politics

So even if the series is not known as such, a person might think that it is a reference to some band. So the message has a double impact: it reaches the fan of manga and anime, and also the general public.

The one that we think would not be very happy with this attitude is the publisher Shueisha. This company strictly opposes the use of any of its franchises for political purposes. It is something that happens a lot.

Even in Japan, where some politicians wanted to take advantage of the popularity of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba for your campaigns or to promote your government actions.

It was the same social pressure in that country that forced them not only to withdraw these promotional items, but also to apologize for their attitude. We doubt that the same thing happens in Mexico with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, as Shueisha it does not have a presence as such in that country.

Fountain.



