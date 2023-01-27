Avatar: The Way of Water has just been crowned fifth highest grossing film of all time more than 2 054 million dollars on the world collection.

Avengers: Infinity War was the film that was in that position, but was displaced by the second installment of Avatar.

Infinity War of 20th Century Studios Y Marvel It was released in 2018 and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Just last January 23 of this year, the DEBATE team reported Avatar defeating Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It was in the sixth highest-grossing opening in cinema history to this day that already in the top 5.

As if that were not enough, the director of Avatar, James Cameronit’s found three times in the top 5and continues in the number one place with the first installment of Avatar.

The current top 5 highest-grossing movies of all time

Avatar – James Cameron

Avengers: Endgame – Anthony and Joe Russo

Titanic – James Cameron

Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – JJ Abrams

Avatar: The Waterway – James Cameron

It should be noted that the third installment of Avatar is already confirmed, in addition to installments 5 and 6.

