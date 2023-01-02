Mexico City.- Despite the war between Ukraine and Russia, Mexico in 2022 surpassed these nations in figures of murdered journalists adding 15 cases, while in the European country they killed eight, according to information collected by the organization “Article 19”.

The first journalist murdered in Mexico during 2022 was Jose Luis Gambia Arenas, who was executed a few meters from his home after being deprived of his liberty on January 10.

Days after the crime, the communicator’s nephew was accused of stabbing the collaborator of the cover “Inforegio” motivated by the fight of an alleged inheritance, according to local media.

Seven days after the murder of the journalist from Veracruz, on January 17, Alfonso Margarito Martinez Esquivel he received two shots that ended his life in the city of Tijuana, Baja California.

When the Cadena Noticias photojournalist left his home, he was intercepted by a man who shot him five times.

Luis Crescencio Sandoval, head of the Sedena, announced in February the arrest of five people related to the crime. During the arrest, the suspects found drugs and firearms.

Lourdes Maldonado Lopezan independent journalist, was shot by three men while she was traveling in her truck in Tijuana on January 23.

Before working on her own, the communicator had a legal fight that lasted 20 years against a Baja California television channel. However, prosecutor Ricardo Iván Carpio determined that the murder of Maldonado López was not related to her journalistic activity.

On January 31, robert toledo was shot by three people after being the target of death threats.

The worker of the portal “Monitor Michoacán” was dedicated to covering the notes related to security in the state. Despite his journalistic activity, the authorities assured that the deceased was working as an assistant in a law firm.

heber lopez He was assassinated inside his office in the Port of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, on February 10, 2022.

The journalist covered critical notes on local events for the portal “Noticias web Salinas Cruz.” After the crime, the authorities arrested two of his alleged murderers.

By February 24, Jorge Luis Camero He was the target of a direct attack while he was inside a gym located in the “Libertad de Empalme” neighborhood in Sonora.

The communicator, known as “El Choque”, was dedicated to posting local news on his Facebook page. After the crime, the Sonora authorities accused him of having ties to organized crime.

Juan Carlos Muniz was assassinated in the city of Fresnillo, Zacatecas, on March 4 of last year, while working as an application driver to complete the month’s expenses.

For security reasons, the collaborator of the “Testigo Minero” portal used the alias “Rigoberto” due to the type of information he used to work with.

Muñiz’s body was moved, along with the vehicle where he was traveling, by a crane to avoid public exposure. For their part, the assassins fled.

Armando Linares Lopezcollaborator of the late Roberto Toledo in the media “Monitor Michoacán”, was murdered outside his home on March 15.

The journalist from Zitácuaro, like his partner, was the target of death threats before the armed attack. Hours after the crime, authorities reviewed security cameras and identified two suspects.

The lifeless body of Luis Enrique Ramirez Ramos He was found on a dirt road in the city of Culiacán, on May 5, after being in the state’s journalist protection program.

Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos collaborated in various media and was the founder of the “Fuentes Fidedignas” portal. He also wrote columns and political analysis for El Debate.

By June 29, Antonio de la Cruz he became the target of a direct attack in Ciudad Victoria, while he was in a van with his wife and daughter Cinthya. The communicator and his daughter lost their lives due to injuries sustained during the armed attack.

Antonio de la Cruz worked for 23 years as a reporter for the newspaper “Expreso”, where he published topics related to agriculture and the environment. In the same way, he was very active in his social networks.

Ernesto Méndez was assassinated during the August 3 inside a bar run by his family in the municipality of San Luis de la Paz, where three other people who were in the place died.

Before the crime, the director of the media outlet “Tu Voz” received death threats. After the fact, Governor Diego Sinhue assured that the police authorities identified the attackers.

During August 9, Juan Arjon Lopez He was reported missing by his peers. His body was located some time later in the vicinity of the municipality of San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora.

The communicator was dedicated to addressing citizen complaints and making broadcasts on Facebook through the page “A que le temes.” The last broadcast from him was on August 3.

Alan Gonzalez He was assassinated on the outskirts of a well-known commercial plaza in Ciudad Juárez, on August 11. On the same date, known by locals as Black Thursday, a series of criminal acts occurred that left 11 dead, including the communicator.

González was an employee of the radio company “Switch Mega Radio”, with frequency 105.9 FM

He was outside a pizzeria broadcasting live when he was fired upon by armed men driving a Silverado pickup.

By August 23, death visited the journalist Freddid Roman59 years old, who was murdered in cold blood as he got out of his vehicle in the city of Chilpancingo, Guerrero.

Román was a columnist for the local newspaper Vértice, collaborated for various local media, and was one of the founders of the newspaper La Realidad. This last medium focused on working on issues related to state politics and corruption, it stopped operating due to lack of financial resources.