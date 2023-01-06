Saudi Arabia.- Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait at least one more week to see action with the al nassr and it is that for the match of the return of the League of Saudi Arabia he was not considered in the call of the Arab team who just last January 3 received him from the best in his presentation but for now he has not been able to be considered to have his debut .

This was announced after this Friday Al Nassr gave the line-ups and those called up for the match for Matchday 12 of the saudi arabia soccer Against Al-Ta’ee, his name was not seen in the headlines, nor was he seen in the squad and he had to watch the game from the stands to get to know his team.

Even so, this has a reason and it is that the team has had several weeks since they began training after finishing the Qatar World Cup 2022unlike the player who, although after being left out in 4th grade, kept training, he did not do it at great intensity, so they waited for him to pick up more rhythm to be able to count on him.

Without the participation of the “Commander” Al Nassr had no problem and won 2-0, this has placed them in a better position by taking first place with 29 points, 4 behind second and third place. The opportunity that CR7 will have to play his first game

in the Saudi Arabian League it will be until Saturday, January 14 against Al-Shabab in the framework of Matchday 13.

We recommend you read

Cristiano Ronaldo will have these 6 months to look for something more important in the following season, hoping to return to European football and fight in Champions League where he wants to win a title again before saying goodbye.