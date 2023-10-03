The Italian Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, praised the performances of the Englishman Jude Bellingham and the Brazilian Vinicius Junior in this Tuesday’s victory against Naples (2-3) in the Champions League, which places them as the sole leader of the group with two victories. But he also had a humorous exit that generated laughter in the audience.

“What we ask of Vini is that he find the position in which he is best. And Bellingham adapts to that. They have combined well, they have a lot of creativity. Having both of them on the left wing creates a lot of danger,” he declared in a training session. press after the game.

“What is surprising about Bellingham is that he is 20 years old, he looks like he is 30 because of his character and personality. He is always well focused, concentrated, it is rare in a player of his age. The quality, the physical strength, the skill, obviously it surprises everyone a little,” highlighted the Englishman, who scored a goal and a key assist for the future of the match.

“The team’s success in attack in the first half was that Bellingham, Valverde and Rodrygo moved well between the lines, creating doubts and the pressure from Naples was not able to stop that movement,” he added. The Uruguayan Fede Valverde completed the victory with a shot in the final stages that tipped the balance.

“It was a complete, serious game. Very good first half, we handled the ball well, we created good opportunities. The game changed after the penalty, they put pressure on us, we suffered for 15 minutes and then we regained control again” , he explained.

And about Modric, whom he left on the bench again, he said that he gave him minutes to contribute his experience. “He has done what we expected him to do, put his experience and knowledge of the team at the team’s disposal. 30 minutes at a high level. He can contribute, it is what every coach asks of every player who is not playing and is angry, Luka in this sense has been fantastic,” he commented.

Ancelotti’s joke to defend Kepa

Real Madrid began by conceding a goal after Kepa’s mistake at the start: Each player has his characteristics, Kepa is formidable between the sticks, but he suffers with aerial balls. Nobody is perfect. “Also, I am very handsome, I am not perfect,” He pointed out between laughs, downplaying the error.

Furthermore, he explained his decision to put Camavinga on the left side. “I didn’t want to put too much pressure on those who played in Girona, I gave Rodrygo a chance because he had rested. Camavinga is an interior player who plays as a full-back and who gives us a lot of ball output. It was because of his characteristics that we have done well in the first part,” he said.

