The general wait in the house AlphaTauri for the French Grand Prix seemed full of good expectations and optimism, even more so on a circuit like that of Paul Ricard who ‘redelivered’ Pierre Gasly to his compatriot audience. A ‘French’ treatment that would have allowed the 26-year-old to put an end to a series of negative results that had persisted since the Monaco GP, after which three events were staged, all concluded outside the points.

Instead, even on this occasion, not even the affection of the fans served to interrupt the sequence of performances outside the tenth position, as evidenced by the 12th place obtained in the race. Gasly, even eliminated in Q1 in Saturday’s qualifying, was unable to achieve the goal that would have led him to the top 10: “We tried to fight to get back into the points, and we managed to climb up to P12. Clearly it is not the performance we would have liked – commented the driver of the Faenza team – the fans and spectators made the weekend special and made me smile, ma I am really very disappointed. If we had identified the problem, we could have tried to fix it, but we lacked grip especially in the fast corners. I tried to push in every way, even changing the trajectories, but there was nothing to do. Obviously I don’t want to jump to any conclusions, but based on the pace we had today we have to review a few things to understand why Friday went well and then we struggled from there on. We arrived just 3 seconds from P10, so we are not far, but for us today there are no points. It is now important to try to understand this new package. We will need some time, but in the midfield we are all close, so we need to find solutions. There are a couple of days left in Budapest: we must remain united and work to make a big step forward ”.

If Gasly’s result did not therefore give smiles, it was even worse for his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese, who had reached the qualification in Q3, in fact finished with a retirement after a contact with Esteban Oconcriticized for the maneuver: “I suffered a lot of damage and the situation kept getting worse with each lap – has explained – I reviewed the onboard images and left enough space, but he lost control. It ruined our whole competition and in the end I don’t think 5 seconds of penalty are enough, while he continued smoothly, also getting points. I know these things can happen in racing, but it’s a real shame, especially after such a good qualifying. I’m sorry for the team and for all the people who work in the factory, it’s not nice that it ended like this after all the work that has been done. We didn’t score any points after such an important development, but at the same time I think I did my best this week. Even if the qualifying went well, in the end the points are obtained in the race, so it was a shame. We could have been in the top eight, but that’s how it went. We will definitely come back stronger in Hungary. We have a good car, so we remain positive ”.