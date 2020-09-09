Despite England batsman David Malan’s T20 international cricket scoring at an average of around 50, the team is not confirmed. On his comparison with Virat Kohli, this batsman said that if he plays at least 50 matches, then he can be compared to a player like Virat Kohli.Malan, who landed at number three in the batting order, has played 16 T20 internationals so far, in which he has scored 682 runs at an average of 48.71. It also includes an unbeaten century. The 33-year-old batsman got a chance to play regularly against Pakistan and Australia in the absence of Jason Roy and Ben Stokes.

Malan said, “The kind of player I am, I like to know what my position is in the team, so I said that when you play in the series, you know what you have to do.” According to ESPNcricinfo, he said, “Even though the statistics say something, I don’t think I am even close to Virat Kohli or other players. When I play 50 matches, I can be compared to them to some extent.

His place in the team is not confirmed but Malan said that he can do what is under his control and that is to score a lot of runs when given the chance. Malan said, ‘This is a tough situation. We all know how good the players who play on these batting order are. His record over the last four-five years is fantastic. One has to perform consistently well to win a place in the team and win matches for England.

He said, ‘I understand well that Jason and Stokesy will return and in such a situation, my job is to score as many runs as possible. I have to put pressure on them, captain Eoin Morgan and the selectors.