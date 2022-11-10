The afternoon turned into a crash, a full-fledged collapse. Spain was breathless. Everything went wrong. Three options to put the tie to the pass to the semifinals, and three bullets to limbo. So close so far. Nuria Párrizas did not hit the first (6-0 and 6-2 for Heather Watson), nor did Paula Badosa in the continuation (6-3 and 6-4 in favor of Harriet Dart) and the settlement came in the doubles turn, in the one that Rebeka Masarova and Aliona Bolsova yielded to Olivia Nicholls and Alicia Barnett (7-6(5) and 6-2). Consequently, Spain capitulated to Great Britain (3-0) and thus said goodbye to the Billie Jean King Cup, when the previous night everything was rosy. Difficult to give the explanation. Or maybe not. Emotionally, the team led by Anabel Medina fell apart like a tower of jelly.

A day before, the Spanish had signed a fully optimistic against Kazakhstan and the pass to the penultimate round of the tournament was left only in the absence of the coup de grâce that did not come. The three options vanished, the locals celebrated and, as happened last year in Prague, the group stage marked the limit. Painful farewell in Glasgow, where the Scottish stands played an important role after the icy previous day. In the warmth of their people, the British flew and the rival team melted. Five-time champion of the competition, Spain longs for the old days and nostalgically rewinds to 1998, the date of the last laurel. There was a world left to add the seventh, but this time he had to win only one match to move on, and he did not scratch a set.

From the outset, Párrizas was blocked against Watson. In just over an hour (1h 07m) he had already raised the white flag, unable to tackle an opponent who, despite the current difference in the ranking —72nd the Granada one and 115th the English one— sailed from the beginning at pleasure. He conceded a donut and only got a prize in the second round when the one in front took his foot off the accelerator. Párrizas, 31 years old and with a late explosion, had opened the series against Kazakhstan the day before with a meritorious victory against Yulia Putintseva, but he lost his way and Spain had to row against the tide, confident that at one time or another they would set the necessary point to progress.

Badosa’s card was the juiciest, but the Catalan suffered a surprising defeat (in 1h 32m) that summarizes the disappointing end of the Catalan course. Indian Wells champion and number two in the world, now 13th in the world list after half a year without finishing finding the tone, gave in to a player whose top is set this year by the quarterfinals of Eastbourne and Nottingham, with more defeats (28) than wins (27) in the annual record. The 24-year-old Spaniard made her debut on a very good foot the previous afternoon, beating Elena Rybakina (Wimbledon champion); however, her in front of Dart (98th) she conveyed the feeling of being mentally broken. She accused the weight of a competition in which, in the absence of game and inspiration, she needs to prevail over the brave, whatever it may be. It was not so.

She failed, the Spanish leader, and everything was subject to the doubles formed by the young Bolsova and Masarova. Both showed their faces in the first set, but with their blood boiling and unleashed, the British duo devoured them in the second. In this way, the collapse of the Spanish team was consummated, which missed the contribution of Garbiñe Muguruza and Sara Sorribes. Ominous night in Glasgow that invites reflection: three options, a triple disappointment. Everything went wrong and ended in the worst possible way. A ko technical. Meanwhile, the hosts landed in force in Saturday’s semi-finals against Australia.

