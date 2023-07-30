Since the beginnings of Barbie, we have all believed that Ken is his boyfriend, but some fans doll’s mattel They didn’t think so and paired her up with Max Steel. However, Barbie had the last word and said it in the movie Greta Gerwig: she doesn’t want to be with Ken. From this, they have created theories that explain why the blonde doll does not want a relationship with the partner that was created for her, they say, as an accessory.

Why does Barbie not want to be with Ken, according to fans?

The Kens fought over Barbie, but she wasn’t in love with any of them. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

There is no doubt that many people are clueless to identify small details and messages that the producers leave in the movies, and ‘Barbie’ was no exception. Some fans, who were devastated to discover that the Mattel doll is not in love with Ken, began to theorize the reason for this and came up with the answer.

As we saw in the movie starring Margot Robbie, the Barbieland dolls are the reflection of the girls who play with them in the real world, and when Gloria goes to the fantasy world she makes a statement that has a lot of logic to be the reason: ” I never had a Ken.” So, according to what was told on the tape, if she never needed a doll, neither did her Barbie.

What other ‘Barbie’ theories are there?

Sasha and her friends are considered by fans as the ‘Bratz’ in ‘Barbie’. Photo: Warner Bros.

Another fan theory is that Bratz dolls also appear in the ‘Barbie’ movie, who would be played by Sasha and her friends. They are seen when Margot Robbie’s character believes that Gloria’s daughter is the girl playing with her in the real world.