karely ruiza young woman originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León state, Mexico, who has gained much popularity as only fan model (platform where he shares explicit content), he wasted beauty and sensuality at the parties of the Guaymas CarnivalSonora, wearing a tiny and tight pink dress, with which her impressive figure showed off in all its splendor, delighting the pupils of many during the float parade.

It drew a lot of attention that Karely Ruiz, 22 years old, arrived at the Guaymas Carnival 2023, guarded like a celebrity, by elements of the Navy and the Municipal Police. In a video that was shared on social networks, the moment is shown when the regiomontada influencer also descended from an apparently armored truck, while the armed forces asked reporters and the general public to step back, so that the model could pass. Not even AMLO, President of Mexico, is so sure.

After making his way among the people, guarded by the Navy and the local PoliceKarely Ruiz went to the shores of the boardwalk in Guaymas, Sonora, to get on the float that was assigned to her, to the cheers of her fans.

It is worth mentioning that during the float parade, the model of onlyfans He was dancing and greeting the public, on top of a ship.

Regarding how well guarded Karely Ruiz arrived at the carnival, Twitter users reacted against this action: “now they even guard and everything, but when it is a disgrace they do absolutely nothing, how sad that they pay more attention to this type of act than to those who really require it” or “porn model protected by the GN in Guaymas? What is this matter about? Don’t they have something more important to do for the people, instead of protecting porn models?”

Likewise, another person mentioned: “our resources at the service of these people, we are worth cheese.” On the other hand, according to El Sol de Hermosillo, Karely Ruiz would have received a payment of 300,000 pesos to participate in the carnival, however, the City Council of Guaymas, Sonora, has not disclosed the exact amount they paid her.