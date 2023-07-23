If, in the end, there have hardly been any problems constituting the polling stations, more complicated has been the wind chill in the venues, which have had a continuous trickle of voters from early morning, fleeing the heat and with their eyes on the beach
Sunday, July 23, 2023, 1:38 p.m.
The call for general elections in the middle of summer left two clear uncertainties for election day. The first is whether there would be problems constituting the polling stations, given the absence of many citizens from their habitual residence in a purely holiday period -the Board gave…
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#air #conditioning #tempers #hot #day #polling #stations
Leave a Reply