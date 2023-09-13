Martina Maccari published a long post in which she addresses the Juventus club as a friend: “You and I shared a passion for the same man, and you, I can confess now, have always won. It has always been you, the first thought”
While Leonardo Bonucci takes legal action, his wife, Martina Maccari, addresses Juve with a long letter that she posts on her social networks. Words of love and hate, regret and bitterness, those that would be spent on a lost friend after a very conflictual relationship: “What do we have left then? Not even a squalid, last hug. It was on a rainy morning in Turin that I had to come and look at you Because looking at you makes me believe that for a moment, perhaps, you can hear me. 13 years. For thirteen long years you and I have been friends. And you know it. Of those that one is bigger and one is smaller, one she is loved by everyone and the other must instead struggle to find her space. Friends dragged by passion, even into antagonism. Friends who do not choose each other but who life brings together, who knows for what strange purpose… You and I shared the passion for the same man, and you (now I can confess it) have always won. You have always been the first thought, you the priority, and I the one with the remaining time. You have always been the one who is there even when you don’t see it… Just like the Friends who always make you feel a little in the shade, but who in the end make you feel protected. The ones you know you’re second but after an unattainable first. The ones you look at and always find the right inspiration. Even when things go wrong, she is able to provide the right inspiration and you are there to amaze you every time.”
“It is for this reason, perhaps – continues Martina – that in this love of mine absorbed by osmosis, I often hated you. I hated you in the shadow of the solitude to which you forced me with a programmed, calendarized cadence. Beyond the horizon of uncontrollable feelings like love and hate, I was certain, however, that you would be a beacon forever. That of the right thing at the right time, even if it were the last moment, the one at the end of the time available. I thought that despite life and the mechanisms normal over the course of time that we know very well, we would have continued to recognize each other. I thought we would have been faithful forever to a story that talks about life, about giving and taking, about sacrifice and gratitude, about work and love, a life story that talks about a care pact. Beyond the modern meat grinder, I thought we would continue to care for each other. I’m so sorry. I won’t change my path when I meet you. I keep faith with the pacts. Losing so much, also giving up what we had for so many years we are disputed. Good life”.
