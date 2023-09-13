While Leonardo Bonucci takes legal action, his wife, Martina Maccari, addresses Juve with a long letter that she posts on her social networks. Words of love and hate, regret and bitterness, those that would be spent on a lost friend after a very conflictual relationship: “What do we have left then? Not even a squalid, last hug. It was on a rainy morning in Turin that I had to come and look at you Because looking at you makes me believe that for a moment, perhaps, you can hear me. 13 years. For thirteen long years you and I have been friends. And you know it. Of those that one is bigger and one is smaller, one she is loved by everyone and the other must instead struggle to find her space. Friends dragged by passion, even into antagonism. Friends who do not choose each other but who life brings together, who knows for what strange purpose… You and I shared the passion for the same man, and you (now I can confess it) have always won. You have always been the first thought, you the priority, and I the one with the remaining time. You have always been the one who is there even when you don’t see it… Just like the Friends who always make you feel a little in the shade, but who in the end make you feel protected. The ones you know you’re second but after an unattainable first. The ones you look at and always find the right inspiration. Even when things go wrong, she is able to provide the right inspiration and you are there to amaze you every time.”