In the middle of the war against Ukraine, Russia cancels the Zapad 23 military exercise. This raises questions about the state of the army.

Moscow – The Ukraine war is apparently forcing Russia to take austerity measures and cancel exercises. Russia has most likely canceled the “Zapad 23” military exercise, the British Ministry of Defense announced on the short message platform “X” (formerly Twitter). The exercise was originally scheduled for September. If the military exercise has been held every four years since 2010, it should be held every two years since 2011. The previous Zapad 21 operation was the largest Russian exercise since Soviet times.

Russian military exercise served mainly as a show

“The underperformance of the Russian military in Ukraine showed that joint strategic exercises had limited value and were mainly for show,” the ministry wrote. Russia probably canceled Zapad 23 due to insufficient troops and equipment. The leadership may also fear criticism in the country if they hold another brilliantly presented military exercise in times of war.

The British Ministry of Defense has published daily information on the course of the war since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Moscow accuses London of disinformation.

Ukrainian military continue to advance

And the Russian troops are still under a lot of pressure in the Ukraine war. According to Ukraine, after weeks of fighting, the Russian occupiers have been driven out of a village in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia. “After the liberation of Robotyne, our troops are advancing south-east of it,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar said on Monday, according to a statement. According to their own statements, the Ukrainian troops also continued to advance in Donetsk.

Crimea also wants to recapture Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently said in an interview. “If we are on the administrative borders of Crimea, I think it is possible to politically force Russia’s demilitarization on the territory of the peninsula,” he said, stressing that he did not want to shift the war to Russian territory.

Western states give Ukraine the green light to attack Crimea

According to its own statements, Ukraine has received approval from Western states for attacks on Russian objects in occupied Crimea. “Today there is an absolute consensus that we can destroy everything Russian in the occupied territories, for example in Crimea,” said adviser in the presidential office, Mikhail Podoljak, on Ukrainian television on Tuesday night. A year ago, the western partners had spoken out against attacks on the Black Sea peninsula, which Russia had annexed since 2014.

Podoljak also referred to a recent statement by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens). Asked about Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow reported by Russia, Baerbock said on Monday: “Russia attacked Ukraine.” The Green politician added: “Russia is constantly bombing civilian targets in Ukraine, grain silos, hospitals, churches. And Ukraine is defending itself within the framework of international law.” Podoljak continued: “We didn’t start this war.” (erpe/dpa)

