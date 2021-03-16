VEspecially with a view to the fact that more and more younger people are contracting the coronavirus, the discussion about whether schools should remain open under the current conditions is in full swing. For example, the Ruhr area cities of Dortmund and Duisburg wanted to close their schools. But the state of North Rhine-Westphalia stopped corresponding plans of the municipalities on Tuesday. NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) said that with a seven-day incidence of 71.2 new infections among 100,000 residents within a week in Dortmund, school closings were out of the question. He criticized that the city apparently couldn’t think of any other measures.

Individual schools apparently want to boycott guidelines

Dortmund’s Lord Mayor Thomas Westphal (SPD) justified the intended closure of all schools with the provisional vaccination ban for the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. “We are of the firm conviction that at this moment it makes absolutely no sense to open the schools,” said the mayor after a meeting of the administrative board. The opening concept of the schools is linked to vaccinations and tests. With Astra-Zeneca’s temporary vaccination ban, the business basis for the overall plan is missing. They wanted to vaccinate teachers with it.

The Lord Mayor of Duisburg, Sören Link, is disappointed with the state government’s attitude. “In view of the increasing incidence, it would make perfect sense to close schools again to protect students and their families, as well as teachers, and to switch to distance teaching,” he said. He was “completely incomprehensible that the country is putting a stop to these plans”. The development of the numbers shows that the measures taken so far are not sufficient. The city’s crisis team will therefore discuss further measures on Wednesday. In the room there are considerations about a further expansion of the mask requirement, a further tightening of the contact restrictions as well as an even stronger control of the regulations on site.

The Ministry of Education in North Rhine-Westphalia had specified that all students should return to the classrooms at least on a daily basis by March 26, before the Easter holidays – in alternation mode and in divided class sizes. Primary school students and graduating classes started in mid-February. Years in grades five to ten followed on Monday.

However, according to a media report, the first schools are already boycotting the requirement from Düsseldorf. The “Rheinische Post” reported on a vocational college that remains online for grades five to ten in Wipperfürth (Oberbergischer Kreis) and Wermelskirchen (Rheinisch-Bergischer Kreis). The pressure from parenthood had increased in North Rhine-Westphalia. For example, a mother from Bonn called for a school boycott and accused of failure of politics and the relevant authorities. Not enough efforts have been made to ensure that children are adequately protected in schools. In many places there is still a lack of corona tests for students.