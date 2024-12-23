Emotionally wounded by the defeat in Orense and physically punished by the plague of injuries that is severely undermining them, Real Betis Baloncesto emerged victorious and victorious in Pumarín in the first of the two rounds of the quarter-final tie of the Spanish Cup , prelude to the Final Four for the title. He did it without DeBisschop, injured in Orense, with a demonstration of character, holding on to the strength of this group and with a ration of twelve triples that gave him substantial advantages, up to 19 points. Income that allowed him to stay in the game when the battery signal was already on and Oviedo pounced on him looking for a surprise on the horn. That tide was contained by a committed and highly demanding Betis that emptied itself onto the Asturian court with minutes for several players. He arrived almost breathless in the final stretch and won by four points, close, which he will now have to do well in the return match in San Pablo.

He wanted to erase all the doubts that his defeat in Orense had generated with a stroke of his pen, without waiting. Just start. Because Betis was an energetic team, with legs, leathery in defense, surgical in the free kick (10/11 at halftime) and lethal from the perimeter, with Renfroe giving a master class and Kasibabu, what a scare, gave his right knee a bad support that forced him to go to the bench, multiplying and appearing on all sides. He wanted to vindicate himself. There are those who question the Congolese, but without DeBisschop he is undoubtedly a capital piece. Doménech’s three quick fouls surely altered the interior rotation plan. The six green-and-white triples marked the difference in the first quarter (14-28), imperial on the part of Betis. Which also started at full speed in Orense and then went downhill. There I had a pending matter.

This time Alimerka Oviedo did not let up no matter how much the screws were tightened, and they reacted as the minutes passed by increasing their defensive level. Something natural when you act as a host. Jelinek extended the maximum to 16 as soon as the second act was uncorked (14-30) and Hughes continued with his wrists burning (17-33), scoring the visitors’ seventh outside goal, firm in defending their rim and aggressive and vertical in their attacks. It was an intense Betis with rhythm that held nothing back. And he corrected his mistakes ipso facto, running like lightning in the defensive balance and showing altruism. Where one partner couldn’t reach, another arrived. Oviedo, helpless, crashed against a wall and Gonzalo García shuffled his cards. With three Domenech personnel, Kasibabu was given a break with Radoncic in the five, exploiting the versatility of his men. Atencia stretched the lead (21-40) with more than five minutes until halftime.

Controlled at rest

A 5-0 run was enough for the Betic coach to stop the clash. Hutchinson, however, scored three and brought Pumarín out of lethargy (29-40). Oviedo improved by accelerating from the triple (32-42). And so, tremendously, he tried to get involved in the game, but the one who was unleashed from the perimeter was Renfroe: his fourth success without a mistake lowered the soufflé of the Carbayona reaction (32-47). Hutchinson, free verse and score pointswas Oviedo’s hold to stay afloat (37-47) against a Betis that took refuge in zones, activated defensive changes and finished the first half with over 50 points (40-52) thanks to a basket by Renfroe, which added 17 points, two rebounds and two assists in the halfway point with full effectiveness in shooting from three (4/4). Benite, by the way, had only fired three shots. He did not abuse it and yet Betic production was prolific.









The certainty of the comfortable advantage collided during the break with the doubt of how far Betis Baloncesto’s fuel would go, which usually suffers at home. Benite, as in Orense, was not there. He took on the first three attacks of the third quarter and his team was left to zero. He soon also committed his third personal and went to the bank. Jelinek did get it right (44-55) and so did Hughes, who copied Renfroe (46-58), also flawlessly in the triple. Oviedo went up the ranks, which also accelerated its attacks in contrast to Betis, whose intention was to play longer possessions, but with little success. Either triple or bust attack. Betis was a monoculture… until Radoncic got oil from a maneuver to the post: two plus one and 48-61. Atencia, again with three, returned the fifteen advantage (50-65) and Hughes, with a coast to coast, left Alimerka very affected (50-67), who had stepped on the accelerator and were not able to put a the fear in the body of the green and white team. Atencia hit again from three (52-70) and in the last quarter Betis Baloncesto left with a soft cushion (55-70).

Alimerka Oviedo (14+26+15+23): Duskac (10), Langarita (7), Amarante (8), Menuge (5), Nweke (3) -starting quintet-; Hutchinson (13), Valinotti (7), Alejandro López (-), Mikel Sanz (7), Marc Martí (12), Cosialls (6), Lobaco (-).

Real Betis Basketball (28+24+18+12): Renfroe (17), Benite (5), Jelinek (10), Radoncic (7), Kasibabu (9) -starting quintet-; Hughes (22), Pablo Marín (-), Atencia (10), Domènech (-), Rubén López (2).

Referees: Quintas Álvarez, Domingo Vilalta, Aranzana García. No eliminated. Pumarín Sports Center, Oviedo. First leg of the quarterfinals of the Spanish Cup.

excessive suffering

It was now a matter of managing that advantage. Gonzalo gave Renfroe a rest and Atencia took control of the team, who was taking advantage of his minutes. Like Hughes, the game’s top scorer with 22 points (61-76). Everything he threw went in. If in doubt, he walks at a higher level than the rest of his perimeter teammates. Five minutes away, 67-78, with Oviedo squeezing its options with outside bombs. Renfroe then returned, but Betis’ wear and tear was already evident.

The lack of oxygen hampered decision-making and the game got out of control. Betis, tired, showed a lot of stress against a super-revolutionized Oviedo that looked hard for a comeback. They got within five (73-78) in minutes of absolute suffering for the visitors. From 61-76, partial 12-2. Betis Baloncesto was in deep water until Hughes dribbled, cut the area vertically and scored using the board (73-80) to release tension and silence Pumarín. Then, he assisted Radoncic and thus Betis sealed the first leg of the cup quarterfinals, although Oviedo adjusted the score a lot. On January 7, the second and final round of the eliminatory in San Pablo.