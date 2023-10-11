In recent days, a controversy has been generated over the schedule of the match between the Colombian National Team and Uruguay. The game of the third date of the South American qualifying round will take place this Thursday at 3:30 in the afternoonunder the intense heat and high humidity of Barranquilla.

One of the first to complain about the match schedule was the coach of the Colombian National Team, Néstor Lorenzo, who was quite dissatisfied because of the time of the commitment and how difficult it will be to play under the intense weather conditions: “It is a worrying and exhausting time for everyone.”

Training of the Colombian National Team. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Okay, we’ve already played at that time. It’s going to be a little complicated for them.

Frank Fabra also decided to talk about the issue upon arriving in Colombia and explained: “We know it’s difficult for both of us, but we have to take advantage because we are local. With our weapons we can do our job and achieve the victory we need.”

While Luis Díaz decided to lower the issue a few decibels and stated that he was not upset about the time of the match against Uruguay, since Marcelo Bielsa’s team is going to have a little more difficulty.

“Okay, we’ve already played at that time. It’s going to be a little complicated for them, but we have to look at what we are going to do on the field.. That’s going to make for a difficult match, one on one.“said the peasant.

Training of the Colombian National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

How did Colombia do playing at 3:30 in Barranquilla?

The Colombian National Team, in the era of coach José Néstor Pékerman, he built a fort in the city of Barranquilla and had great superiority over his rivals playing at 3:30 in the afternoon under the intense rays of the sandy sun.

For the qualifying round for the 2024 World Cup in Brazil, the Colombian National Team played three games and won all three, getting 100% performance playing at this time.

Precisely against Uruguay, the national team achieved one of the largest victories of that tie: on the seventh date They beat the team led by Óscar Washington Tabárez 4-0 at that time.

Photo: Vanexa Romero. TIME

For the 2018 Russia qualifiers, The Colombian National Team played eight games at 3:30 in the afternoon at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla; The balance was positive for the team that at that time was also directed by Pékerman and had Néstor Lorenzo (current coach) on the coaching staff.

The national team won four games, drew three and lost one, against the Argentine national team. In addition, the National Team had 11 goals for and only five against.

However, one of the draws in that tie was precisely against the Uruguay team, with whom they tied 2-2 after goals from Ábel Aguilar and Yerry Mina.

The last start of the Colombian National Team playing at 3:30 in the afternoon was not positive at all, in the qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. the team lost 3-0 against Uruguay in a Metropolitan stadium closed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

In total, the national team played 14 games in this schedule, where they won nine games, tied three and lost only two. Furthermore, he scored 23 goals and conceded nine, leaving a positive percentage of 71.4.​

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

