PlayStation, EA and Xbox will take part in Geoff Keighley’s definitely-not-E3 Summer Game Fest event, which will broadcast an initial Kick Off Live! announcements show on Thursday 10th June at 6pm UK time.

Mark your calendars for the usual flurry of world premieres, as well as a musical performance by Weezer.

While absolutely not part of the official E3 (which will exist digitally this year via a web portal / app) Summer Game Fest will take place over the same rough time.

We’ll have to see exactly what gets announced during the Summer Game Fest’s opening live show (Keighley promises at least a dozen premieres) and what will appear in the days following.

Further publisher livestreams will follow, with some announcements teased during Kick Off Live.

Summer Game Fest’s list of publishers is just as long as the official E3’s – perhaps longer – though notably lacks Nintendo. Interestingly, EA and PlayStation are included, who both have swerved E3 itself.

Here’s the full rundown of companies taking part:

2K, Activision, Amazon Games, Annapurna Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Battlestate Games, Blizzard Entertainment, Capcom, Devolver Digital, Dotemu, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Finji, Frontier, Gearbox Publishing, Hi-Rez Studios, Inner Sloth, Koch Media , Mediatonic, MiHoYo, PlayStation, Psyonix, Raw Fury, Riot Games, Saber Interactive, SEGA, Steam, Square Enix, Tribeca Festival, Tencent Games, Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft, Wizards of the Coast, and Xbox.