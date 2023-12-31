dry januaryParticipants in Dry January do not drink a drop of alcohol for a month. That can take some time to persevere, especially if you are the only one in your area who does not drink 'nicely' at a party. Hang in there, doctors say, because even in just a month you will notice a positive difference if you do not consume alcohol. Doctor Bart Takkenberg: “The substances released during the breakdown process of alcohol are toxic to several organs.”
Priscilla van Agteren
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#drinking #alcohol #month #difference #39You #lose #kilos #way39
Leave a Reply