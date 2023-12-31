dry januaryParticipants in Dry January do not drink a drop of alcohol for a month. That can take some time to persevere, especially if you are the only one in your area who does not drink 'nicely' at a party. Hang in there, doctors say, because even in just a month you will notice a positive difference if you do not consume alcohol. Doctor Bart Takkenberg: “The substances released during the breakdown process of alcohol are toxic to several organs.”