Among us little by little it ceased to be the sensation among the players, although it maintained a captive audience that still continues to enjoy found impostors.

This game run by InnerSloth It still has content on the way, and among its novelties it surprised with an incredible physical edition that it will want to get.

If you like to collect special editions, Among us has a package that you will not be able to ignore, since it includes important elements of the game like an emergency button.

An edition of Among Us that you cannot miss

InnerSloth and Limited Run Games announced a partnership to launch a collector’s edition of Among us for PC, and we assure you that you will fall in love with it.

To start with, you have a steelbook metal with the figure of one of the astronauts, inside which there is a disk with interviews and conceptual art.

The game code is printed on a card similar to the one in Among usBut the icing on the cake is an emergency button that really works.

This one is worth having at home.

By pressing it you will be able to hear sounds coming from the game, and with enough variety so that they are not repeated so often.

The price of this collectors edition of Among us It is $ 79.99 dollars, about $ 1620 Mexican pesos, and can be pre-ordered from May 11.

The downside is that there will only be a few copies available, so once they are all sold they probably won’t make new ones, but that’s not defined yet.

There is a lot of content to come.

Among us is already preparing its arrival at PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, which indicates that he still has many surprises to show us and new content for his followers.

If you’re still hunting imposters, stay tuned for official news.

