The mustard oil used in our homes is not only useful for cooking, but is also very useful for our skin and hair. If you have dryness and dullness on your skin, this oil can prove to be very effective. If hair is falling or their length is halted, then using mustard oil will also overcome this problem. Overall, mustard oil is much better than the expensive creams, lotions and shampoos that are available in the market that claim that they will fix all your problems. Let’s know about the benefits of mustard oil on skin and hair …Those who have dry skin should massage their skin with mustard oil before bathing. Do this continuously for about a month and when dryness starts coming away from your skin, then massage the skin with this oil twice a week. Mustard oil moisturizes your skin.

Sun tan kare away

Mustard oil acts more like a natural sunscreen than the chemical-based sunscreen found in Bahar. By applying it, your skin tan will go away, with a glow on the screen and it will remain healthy. Before leaving the house, you just apply a few drops of mustard oil on your skin.

Remove blindness



If your skin is dull and dark, make a paste by mixing a few drops of lemon and half a teaspoon of mustard oil with gram flour. Then apply it on the face for at least 15 minutes and let it dry. After drying, wash face with water. By doing this, the face becomes bright and darkness is also removed.



Get healthy and shiny hair



Mustard oil helps to keep your hair dark-long and thick. Before applying it to the hair, lukewarm and then apply it from top to bottom while massaging the hair roots. Then after 1 hour wash your hair with a mild shampoo. Doing this twice a week will reduce problems like dandruff, itching and hair loss from your hair.



Apply mustard oil on chapped lips



If your lips crack a lot, do not forget to apply 2-3 drops of mustard oil on your lips before sleeping at night. After this, cover lips with lip balm. This will make your lips soft in a day.