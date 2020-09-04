Remove skin dryness
Sun tan kare away
Mustard oil acts more like a natural sunscreen than the chemical-based sunscreen found in Bahar. By applying it, your skin tan will go away, with a glow on the screen and it will remain healthy. Before leaving the house, you just apply a few drops of mustard oil on your skin.
Remove blindness
If your skin is dull and dark, make a paste by mixing a few drops of lemon and half a teaspoon of mustard oil with gram flour. Then apply it on the face for at least 15 minutes and let it dry. After drying, wash face with water. By doing this, the face becomes bright and darkness is also removed.
Get healthy and shiny hair
Mustard oil helps to keep your hair dark-long and thick. Before applying it to the hair, lukewarm and then apply it from top to bottom while massaging the hair roots. Then after 1 hour wash your hair with a mild shampoo. Doing this twice a week will reduce problems like dandruff, itching and hair loss from your hair.
Apply mustard oil on chapped lips
If your lips crack a lot, do not forget to apply 2-3 drops of mustard oil on your lips before sleeping at night. After this, cover lips with lip balm. This will make your lips soft in a day.
.
Leave a Reply