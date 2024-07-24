Home page politics

Now all of the Robert Koch Institute’s Corona protocols have been published. They provide insight into some pandemic decisions – and incriminate former minister Jens Spahn.

In the end, there are more than 4,000 pages: The minutes of the Corona crisis team of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) are now completely redacted. A look at the documents shows that the RKI spoke internally about the pandemic in some cases differently than government politicians. This is particularly explosive in the statements on Pandemic of the unvaccinatedwhich the institute apparently considered to be scientifically incorrect.

Pandemic of the unvaccinated: “Not correct from a technical point of view”

The minutes of 5 November 2021 state the following about the concept of Pandemic of the unvaccinated: “From a technical point of view, this is not correct; the entire population contributes.” Then the RKI asks: “Should this be addressed in communication?” before a remarkable sentence is made: “Minister says this at every press conference, probably deliberately; cannot really be corrected.”

Jens Spahn was still the Minister of Health at the time. The CDU politician therefore publicly used a term that the scientifically based RKI itself did not share.

In fact, Spahn repeatedly spoke of the Pandemic of the unvaccinated. Already in September 2021 – but also two days before the corresponding RKI report. The “fourth wave” is rolling towards Germany “with full force”, said Spahn on November 3. “We are currently experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated in particular and it is massive.”

RKI saw it differently: Spahn reacts to new protocols on the corona pandemic

A spokesman for Spahn explains in response to a request from IPPEN.MEDIA: “Mr. Spahn does not see the constructed contradiction.” The minister had “at the time referred to the fact that 90 to 95 percent of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units were not vaccinated.” Severe and very severe courses of the disease were also “clearly disproportionately” seen in non-vaccinated patients, “as the RKI data also showed.”

It continues: “Mr Spahn has always stressed that vaccination is a personal and free decision, but also has consequences for others, including overloading the health system. The expert assessment from the RKI that the entire population also contributes does not contradict this.”

Other politicians also took up the narrative, such as Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). Karl Lauterbach – then still a member of the Bundestag and not a minister – said a little more precisely in early November 2021: “The unvaccinated are currently the drivers of the pandemic.” The RKI stated the phrase “pandemic of the unvaccinated” that also appears in the media: “It serves as an appeal to all those who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated.”

Scientific doubts about these statements were critically discussed publicly by experts during this time. Virologist Christian Drosten told the Time: “There is a narrative at the moment that I think is completely wrong: the pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

Corona vaccination protection: “One should be very careful with the statement, … ”

The corona numbers were high in the fall and winter of 2021, despite the steadily increasing vaccination rate. The RKI stated on November 5, 2021: “There is very good protection against any (including asymptomatic) infection in the first 2 weeks – 2 months after vaccination.” But then the immunity drops again. “Accordingly, vaccinated people can become infected more easily again >2 months after vaccination.” It goes on to say: “Communication cannot be changed. It would cause great confusion.”

At the same time, experts repeatedly emphasize that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. It is also clear that unvaccinated people had less protection than vaccinated people at that time. According to the RKI, the health risk for those who had been vaccinated once and not vaccinated was very high at the time, but moderate for those who had been fully vaccinated.

However, there is no such thing as complete protection, the RKI protocols said: “One should therefore be very cautious with the statement that vaccinations protect against any (including asymptomatic) infection.”

RKI internal: “Independence from politics is limited”

So the authorities were not heard? IPPEN.MEDIA has already reported on documents suggesting that key decisions contrary to the views of the RKIThe new documents once again give the impression that the authority was unable to work independently during the pandemic. The RKI itself even criticizes this in the minutes of September 10, 2021. The meeting was about the current corona measures – and alleged interference by Minister Spahn.

The minutes state: “On Thursday, before the update of the contact tracing management paper was published, a ministerial instruction was issued to supplement it.” This ministerial directive included, among other things, the consideration of corona tests for the five-day test. The RKI advocated a different test and noted in the minutes: “The new passage caused irritation on the part of the states. Such influence on RKI documents by the BMG is unusual.”

The “minister’s obligation to follow instructions on technical documents” is even being “legally reviewed,” it continues. “The current assessment of the RKI management is that the recommendations are made by the RKI in the role of a federal authority, and that a ministerial instruction to supplement this recommendation must be complied with, since the BMG has technical supervision over the RKI and, as an institute, cannot invoke freedom of science. The scientific independence of the RKI from politics is therefore limited.”

Corona protocols: Apparently whistleblower at the Robert Koch Institute

The first part of the Corona protocols had already been published in spring. The magazine Multipolar had disclosed the documents, but initially blacked them out because the RKI objected to full publication due to the personal rights of employees. Then the documents had to be presented with the blackened text, but only covered the period up to April 2021. Freelance journalist Aya Velazquez has now all remaining documents published“A whistleblower, a former employee of the Robert Koch Institute” leaked the documents to her.

The RKI can verify the authenticity of the documents upon request from IPPEN.MEDIA cannot confirm. “The RKI has neither checked nor verified the data sets,” explained a spokeswoman. However, there is no evidence that the protocols now circulating are fake. The RKI, meanwhile, emphasizes that it wants to publish the missing documents “as quickly as possible after appropriate examination and third-party involvement.”

Lauterbach expressed himself differently than Spahn. The incumbent minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “The RKI had already planned, with my consent, to publish the RKI files of the Corona crisis team. Now it is happening without the rights of third parties, including employees, having been protected beforehand. Nevertheless, there is nothing to hide.” (as)