Home page World

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

New RKI protocols are putting pressure on former Health Minister Jens Spahn. When asked, he sees a “constructed contradiction”, but the RKI disagreed.

Now all the minutes of the Robert Koch Institute’s (RKI) Corona crisis team are available: They comprise more than 4,000 pages – apparently published by an internal whistleblower. The documents reveal that the RKI’s internal communication on the pandemic sometimes deviates from the public statements made by government politicians. This is particularly noticeable in statements about the “pandemic of the unvaccinated”, which the RKI apparently considered to be scientifically inaccurate.

Pandemic of the unvaccinated? “Not correct from a technical point of view”

With regard to the “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” the minutes of November 5, 2021 state: “From a technical point of view, this is not correct; the entire population contributes.” The RKI then asks the question: “Should this be addressed in communication?” A remarkable sentence follows: “Minister says this at every press conference, probably deliberately, and cannot really be corrected.”

At that time, Jens Spahn was Minister of Health. The CDU politician thus used a term in public that the scientifically oriented RKI did not support. In fact, Spahn used the expression “pandemic of the unvaccinated” repeatedly. As early as September 2021 – and also two days before the corresponding RKI report. On November 3, Spahn stated that the “fourth wave” was coming to Germany “with full force”. “Above all, we are currently experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it is massive.”

Vaccinations for adults from corona to flu: What recommendations apply View photo gallery

Corona protocols: “Mr Spahn does not see the constructed contradiction”

A spokesman for Spahn explained in response to a request from IPPEN.MEDIA: “Mr. Spahn does not see the constructed contradiction.” The minister had “at the time referred to the fact that 90 to 95 percent of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units were not vaccinated.” Severe and very severe courses of the disease had also occurred “clearly disproportionately” in unvaccinated patients, “as the RKI data also showed.”

It goes on to say: “Mr Spahn has always stressed that vaccination is a personal and free decision, but also has consequences for others, including overloading the health system. The RKI’s expert assessment that the entire population also contributes does not contradict this.”

Minister at the beginning of the pandemic: CDU politician Jens Spahn (archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Other politicians, such as Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), also took up the statement. Karl Lauterbach (SPD) – then still a member of the Bundestag and not a minister – formulated it more precisely at the beginning of November 2021: “The unvaccinated are currently the drivers of the pandemic.” The RKI noted the formulation of the “pandemic of the unvaccinated”, which was also widespread in the media: “It serves as an appeal to all those who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated.”

Scientific concerns about these statements were discussed publicly and critically by experts during this time. For example, virologist Christian Drosten told the Time: “There is a narrative at the moment that I think is completely wrong: the pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

New Corona protocols: “Such influence by the BMG is unusual”

IPPEN.MEDIA has already reported on documents that indicate that key decisions were made contrary to the opinions of the RKI. The new documents again give the impression that that the authority could not work independently during the pandemicThe RKI even criticizes this itself in the minutes of September 10, 2021. The meeting was about the current corona measures – and alleged interference by Minister Spahn.

The minutes state: “On Thursday, before the update of the contact tracing management paper was published, a ministerial directive was issued to supplement it.” This ministerial directive included, among other things, the consideration of corona tests for the clearance test after five days. The RKI spoke out in favor of a different test and noted in the minutes: “The new passage caused irritation on the part of the states. Such influence by the BMG in RKI documents is unusual.”

The “minister’s right to follow instructions on technical documents” is even being “legally examined,” it continues. “The current assessment of the RKI management is that the recommendations are made by the RKI in the role of a federal authority, and that a ministerial instruction to supplement this recommendation must be complied with, since the BMG has technical supervision over the RKI and, as an institute, cannot invoke freedom of science. The scientific independence of the RKI from politics is therefore limited.” (as)