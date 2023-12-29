Argentine President Miley notified BRICS members of their refusal to join

Argentine President Javier Miley officially notified BRICS members that his country will not join the association. He sent letters to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

Miley also conveyed to the leaders of the BRICS countries that he wants to meet with them, despite his decision to abandon the state’s participation in the organization, which it was admitted to following the summit in August 2022. He added that Argentina does not abandon bilateral ties and remains committed to increasing trade and investment flows.

Previously, candidate for the post of Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino ruled out the country's joining BRICS. According to her, she “doesn’t know why there is such interest” in the merger.

Portal Infobae quotes text of a letter signed by Javier Miley. The politician pointed out that the foreign policy course of his government differs significantly from its predecessor Alberto Fernandez. He stressed that some decisions made by the previous leadership will be revised.

See also Romania, embarrassment during the streaming meeting: the city councilor is naked in the shower In this regard, I would like to inform you that at this stage, the inclusion of the Argentine Republic in BRICS as a full member from January 1, 2024 is not considered appropriate Javier Miley President of Argentina

The official representative of the country's presidential administration, Manuel Adorni, noted that for Argentina to join BRICS, it is necessary to conduct a more detailed analysis.

Head of the Duma International Committee and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky in a conversation with RIA News called Miley's decision to refuse to join BRICS the sovereign right of Argentina, which should be assessed by voters.

The politician pointed out that citizens have already been quite critical of the economic reform program of the new head of state, and expressed regret at the position of the Argentine leader.

For my part, I can only express my regret at the missed opportunity by Buenos Aires. I hope this step will not have a destructive effect on the development of BRICS and the growth of its potential. Leonid Slutsky leader of the LDPR

The politician clarified that the list of those wishing to join the organization exceeds 20 countries and continues to grow, and the economies of the association countries are ahead of the G7 in terms of purchasing power parity.

In addition, the attractiveness of BRICS, where all members are represented on an equal basis, and its role will increase, this will become a challenge for supporters of a unipolar system and a step in defining the contours of a fair world architecture, Slutsky concluded.

On December 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated that Latin American countries still maintain high interest in BRICS, contrary to Argentina's position.

Argentina has now taken a time out to think, but Latin America's interest in our unification is very strong. With the entry of new members, the work will become more multifaceted Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow welcomes the invitation to Argentina to join BRICS and the intention of Latin American countries to join the activities of this association.

After Miley’s election, the diplomat said that Russia wants to clarify Argentina’s position on joining BRICS after the country’s presidential elections.

Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov noted that Moscow is counting on increasing friendship with Argentina and hopes that the new president will remain committed to multipolarity.

An opponent of Argentina's entry into BRICS and cooperation with Russia, far-right politician Javier Miley won the second round of presidential elections in November this year, gaining 55.95 percent of the vote.

The politician advocates the dollarization of the economy, privatization, including in the field of education and healthcare, and the refusal of cooperation with China, Brazil and Russia in favor of the United States and Israel. In addition, the new leader of Argentina opposes the country's entry into BRICS. In his first statement since his election, he promised to work with all countries of the free world.