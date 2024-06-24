To avoid fines and setbacks, it is crucial to comply with the program Not Circulating Todaye the Secretariat of the Environment (Sedema) established for the Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

This Monday June 24, 2024the program operates without additional restrictions due to environmental contingencies, affecting circulation in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM).

What cars are not circulating this Monday, June 24, 2024?

This Monday, the circulation restriction applies to vehicles with hologram 1 and 2, which have yellow stickers and plates with endings 5 ​​and 6.

Vehicles with hologram 0 and 00 are exempt from these restrictions, as are the following:

– Taxi

– Motorcycles

– Public transport

– Freight transport

– Vehicles of health workers (with authorized card)

Where does Hoy No Circula apply?

The Hoy No Circula program applies both in Mexico City and in the State of Mexicooperating from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.. The restrictions cover the 16 municipalities of CDMX and the 18 metropolitan municipalities of Edomex, which include:

The CDMX mayors where Hoy No Circula applies are:

✱Alvaro Obregón

✱Azcapotzalco

✱Benito Juárez

✱Coyoacán

✱Cuajimalpa de Morelos

✱Cuauhtémoc

✱Gustavo A. Madero

✱ Iztacalco

✱Iztapalapa

✱Magdalena Contreras

✱Miguel Hidalgo

✱Milpa Alta

✱Tlahuac

✱Tlalpan

✱Venustiano Carranza

✱Xochimilco

The municipalities of Edomex where Hoy No Circula applies are:

✱ Atizapán de Zaragoza

✱ Coacalco

✱ Cuautitlán

✱ Cuautitlán Izcalli

✱ Chalco

✱ Chicoloapan

✱ Chimalhuacan

✱ Ecatepec de Morelos

✱ Huixquilucan

✱ Ixtapaluca

✱ Peace

✱ Naucalpan de Juárez

✱ Nezahualcoyotl

✱ Nicolás Romero

✱ Tecámac

✱ Tlalnepantla de Baz

✱ Tultitlán

✱ Chalco Valley

What is the fine for not paying Hoy No Circula?

The fine for not complying with the Hoy No Circula program varies between 20 and 30 UMAs (Update Measurement Unit). Given that each UMA is equivalent to 108.57 pesos, the sanctions range between 2,171.40 and 3,257.10 pesos.

Complying with these regulations not only avoids economic penalties, but also contributes to the reduction of polluting emissions, improving air quality in the region.