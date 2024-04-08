You can immediately see whether a child has poor motor skills, says gym teacher Mathijs van Rijn of the Antoniusschool in Kudelstaart. “The child is sometimes afraid during class, has difficulty catching or throwing a ball or moves clumsily. It falls, knocks things over,” he says. Things aren't so bad at his school. Many children are registered with a sports club, they play a lot outside and there are plenty of sports tournaments in the area.

When group 7D of the Antoniusschool underwent a motor test in early March, the results were not disappointing. Almost anyone can do swing jumps over the couch – hands on the couch and jumping over it. Balancing on an inverted bench is more difficult. However, the students differ greatly from each other. But Van Rijn doesn't think 'good' performance is that important: “A child who enjoys moving and feels safe gives me more satisfaction than above-average motor skills. That also motivates them much more to keep moving throughout their lives.”

Many children in primary education have poor motor skills, studies have shown for years. In 2018, the Education Inspectorate concluded that 20 percent of primary school students can't catch a ball. On average, students were much less able to aim, throw, catch, swing on a rope and balance than in a comparable study conducted ten years earlier. In July 2021, the Mulier Institute, a research agency, concluded that children in groups 1 and 2 had deteriorated motorically after schools were closed during the corona pandemic.

Photo Olivier Middendorp

More professional teachers

In the same year described the Mulier Institute that 44 percent of primary schools had a subject teacher in the 2020/2021 school year who gave PE lessons to groups 1 and 2 and 77 percent had one for groups 3 to 8. These figures showed that schools are aware of this. that their students' motor skills are not going well. There were many more subject teachers than a few years before that measurement: there was an increase of 23 percent of subject teachers for groups 1 and 2 and almost 60 percent for the higher groups. It had to be: from August 1, 2023, primary schools are obliged to offer two hours of gym lessons every week, given by a qualified teacher.

Former judoka Ziggy Tabacznik, who started a marketing agency after his sports career, has been concerned about the motor skills of young children for years. He founded the Health Development Institute, a company that develops software and apps that help users gain insight into their lifestyle. Children who cannot move properly, he says, do so less. This has consequences for their health. According to the Dutch Health Council, 'inactivity' is the main cause of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain forms of cancer. According to the RIVM, 5,800 people die every year because they have not exercised enough during their lives.

When he started looking into it, Tabacznik noticed that there isn't much knowledge about the subject. According to him, this is one reason why there is hardly any structural policy to improve exercise skills. “We just do whatever in the Netherlands,” he says. “We have a poor idea of ​​which health challenges are most urgent per neighborhood or school. We organize all sorts of things to get children moving, but we don't keep track of whether it works. That's why we always shoot buckshot.”

Photo Olivier Middendorp

Major problem

Together with researchers from The Hague University of Applied Sciences and the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Tabacznik's company developed a motor test for children, the MQ scan. It is a standardized course with exercises that schools have been able to administer to their students since 2018. In recent years, more than 400,000 children were tested at more than 1,000 schools, who often underwent the scan several times.

Schools, such as the Antoniusschool in Kudelstaart run by gym teacher Mathijs van Rijn, and municipalities purchase the test from Tabacznik's company. The results are made available (anonymized) to The Hague University of Applied Sciences and the VU for research. Gym teachers also have access to the scores of their students, so that they know who could use extra help. Some schools give children who score low extra gym lessons, or try to guide them to a sports club. There is no standard approach. No agency in the Netherlands measures children's motor skills on such a large scale: schools and municipalities that use the test must find out for themselves what to do with the results.

In any case, the results show that the problem is significant. Of all age groups (four to twelve years), 7 to 12 percent structurally score very low. This means that these children have a significant motor delay. Thousands of children are unable to do the simplest motor exercises, such as jumping onto a low cupboard, running zigzag around cones or walking on all fours. Approximately half of the students score average across all age groups. There have been no major differences over the years, even if schools have taken the test several times and have been able to make adjustments to lesson programs in between or encourage children to exercise more in some other way.

Former gym teacher Joris Hoeboer, who has studied the results of the MQ scan for The Hague University of Applied Sciences in recent years, thinks it is “actually logical” that there has been no improvement over the years. Hoeboer, who has no longer been employed by the University of Applied Sciences since 2024 and is now a self-employed entrepreneur: “Children have two hours of gym lessons a week. Then they go home with the electric bike and hang out on the couch with their cell phone. Many children do not eat healthy, do not participate in sports and exercise in their education and are used to using electrical appliances for almost everything. They don't play outside much anymore. Politicians will therefore have to look further than just gym class.”

Poverty

Since this year, the department of professor Sanne de Vries (Healthy Lifestyle in a Stimulating Environment professorship) at The Hague University of Applied Sciences has been combining the motor results of the MQ scan with the neighborhoods in which children live. They have not yet been able to do this on a very large scale, but it is clear: in neighborhoods with many socio-economic problems, such as poverty, children's motor skills are often moderate to poor than in neighborhoods where these types of problems are less prevalent.

This is consistent with other studies showing that children who grow up in poverty are, on average, less likely to exercise sufficiently than children from families with more money to spend. Less than 40 percent of people, of all ages, in the lowest two income groups in the Netherlands exercise sufficiently according to the 'exercise guideline', according to figures from the RIVM and CBS. The richer, the more people get enough exercise.

Gym teacher Mathijs van Rijn from the Antonius School also sees the differences in the classroom, he says. Although, like Ziggy Tabacznik, he sees the lack of good motor skills as the problem of “an entire generation growing up now.” Van Rijn: “Children from families with a broader means often notice that they practice multiple sports. This is accompanied by better motor skills. But that can have a downside. Sometimes I get the idea that a child 'requires' too much from the parents, without enjoying a particular sport. I would say to everyone: spend a little more time playing with friends.”

Photo Olivier Middendorp