A recent study stated that eating sweet food in the morning upon waking up may have major unexpected benefits, and also helps burn fat.

Researchers from Massachusetts in the United States gave 100 grams of milk chocolate to 19 post-menopausal women.

Chocolate was offered to the women during the first hour after waking up, and then in the hour before bedtime.

The researchers used medium milk chocolate, which contains 18.1 grams of cocoa, and then unexpected results appeared.

The researchers found that chocolate served in the morning and evening did not lead to any weight gain, which came as a real surprise.

The researchers believe that chocolate did not result in an increase in weight, because it played a role in suppressing the appetite of the women who ate it, and they did not accept more food.

The benefits did not stop there, that is, the lack of weight gain, but the chocolate helped women burn fat and reduce the level of glucose in the blood.

Experts attribute these benefits to chemicals found naturally in cocoa and known as “flavanols”, as they lead to increased oxidation in fats.

But the sample included in the study was limited to post-menopausal women, and it did not include other age groups, and no males participated in it.

Accordingly, the researchers need to conduct this study on a larger scale, to find out whether the benefits of chocolate for everyone, including young people.

The study was conducted by experts at Brigham and Domain Hospital in Boston, in partnership with researchers from the University of Murcia in Spain.

Researcher Marta Garrolet, a participant in the study, said that the weight of the women participating in the study did not register any increase, despite the increase in the number of calories they consumed.