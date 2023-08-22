One of these symptoms is a change in the person’s ability to judge distances, and he has difficulty using stairs and parking, for example.

Previous research has indicated that vision problems may be the “first” sign of dementia.

“Some people think that a visit to an ophthalmologist is only necessary if they have a condition in the eye itself,” said ophthalmologist Jorn Slott Jorgensen. “This is a widespread misconception.”

Research from the Weill Neuroscience Institute at the University of California, San Francisco, suggests that retinal scans can detect a change in blood vessels and could be another warning sign related to a possible Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“In fact, an ophthalmologist may be the first doctor to diagnose a medical condition because the initial signs may appear in the eye,” Jorgensen added.

“The severity and severity of the early warning signs can vary from person to person,” he stressed.

The most common symptoms of the disease are: