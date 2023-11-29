Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Press Split

The traffic light coalition is under strong pressure, the opposition is calling for new elections. Political scientist Wolfgang Schroeder gives his assessment.

Berlin – The opposition is rumbling against the traffic light coalition almost every day these days. After Olaf Scholz’s (SPD) government statement, CDU leader Friedrich Merz claimed that the Chancellor “can’t do it,” while Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has called for new elections several times – most recently on Wednesday X contribution.

The Union’s pipe dreams or is leaving the traffic lights actually realistic? “First, Scholz would have to ask the question of trust. The Federal President would then talk to everyone, and by the time new elections take place, it would not be an entirely easy process,” said political scientist Wolfgang Schroeder merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. Since forming a government with the CDU would be difficult, “there is no alternative for the FDP – unless it wants to collapse completely,” said Schroeder.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks during the government survey alongside Economics Minister Robert Habeck (m., Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (l., FDP). (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Pressure from the economy: Traffic light coalition will try to “get together somehow”

The breaking point is clear anyway: “The FDP is very interested in the debt brake and maintaining it. On the other hand, the FDP accepted the breach of the debt brake right from the start through the entire construction of the shadow budgets.” The CDU, however, is of divided opinion regarding the debt brake.

At this point, black-yellow cooperation would be difficult, especially with regard to the federal states. Several Christian Democrat prime ministers – in contrast to party leader Merz – spoke out in favor of easing the debt brake.

“The breaking point lies not only in the coalition, but also in the opposition. We have a double breaking point with the debt brake,” said Schroeder, referring to the CDU. It is not foreseeable “how you can simply build a new government without new elections,” which is why the professor of political science assumes that people are “trying to pull together somehow” in the traffic lights.

Wolfgang Schroeder, born in Mayen in 1960, is a professor of political science at the University of Kassle and a fellow at the Berlin Science Center (WZB). As a SPD member, he served as State Secretary in the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Women and Family in Brandenburg from 2009 to 2014. Schroeder is also chairman of the Progressive Center, a think tank in Berlin. © David Ausserhofer/WZB/dpa

Debt brake makes room for maneuver more difficult: SPD and Greens do not want a “brake on innovation”

Schroeder also sees a reason for this in the pressure from the economy – after all, Germany was promised projects worth billions. The traffic light wanted to invest in both climate protection and the modernization of the economy. Tens of thousands of jobs are at stake, coalition members have warned in recent days. The political scientist therefore believes “that there is a chance that the government will consolidate and find its way”.

Schroeder emphasized that Otto Fricke, budget spokesman for the FDP, had already signaled “a certain flexibility” in the budget debate on Tuesday. Everyone knows that “you cannot get out of this crisis by saving money because the dimensions are too big.” Suspending the debt brake is therefore an effective means: “Suspension of the debt brake would imply that no change to the Basic Law is needed at all. And in this respect it is conceivable that the 2024 budget can be achieved without changing the constitution or changing the government.”

The SPD and the Greens have already said that, despite the budget gap resulting from the Constitutional Court ruling, savings should not be made under any circumstances. The debt brake should not be a “brake on innovation,” said SPD leader Saskia Esken ZDF, while Green Party leader Katharina Dröge called for the dismantling of environmentally harmful subsidies. In addition, they want to “modernize the debt brake because we are currently transferring debt to future generations – only in what I think is the stupidest form.”

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Political scientist Schroeder on Scholz’s dilemma: “You have to go up to the arena”

When asked whether the demands for new elections could gain momentum, Wolfgang Schroeder said that the traffic light could take advantage of the criticism and unpopularity: “Positive momentum can develop if you prove now that you are in this difficult situation are able to act in the situation.”

In any case, Olaf Scholz was not perceived as capable of acting in his government statement on Tuesday. There was criticism of the Chancellor’s speech not only from the opposition parties, but also from former Federal President Joachim Gauck. Trust grows when politicians explain what their intentions are and what they want to do. He “didn’t really hear” this from Scholz, the 83-year-old said in the ARD-Show “Maischberger”.

Schroeder also described the government statement as “on the one hand not very helpful because nothing new was conveyed and on the other hand it opened the door to far-reaching criticism. On the other hand, a silent chancellor is also a problem for the public’s search for orientation. Because everyone says, you can’t stay in the tunnel all the time, you have to go up into the arena – that’s the dilemma,” said Schroeder, referring to the Chancellor’s words. But it is also clear to the political scientist what was essentially behind the government declaration: “buying time”. (nak)