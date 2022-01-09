The theme of non-fungible token or NFT in video games it has caused mixed reactions. Some companies, like Square enix, they plan to take advantage of it. Konami It already did and generated controversy. And what about Sega?

At first it seems that the concept appealed to him, but recent statements by his CEO, Haruki Satomi, suggest that you will see how things are going first, and at least for the moment, you will not participate.

NFT is a business that is not clear to some

Satomi commented in an interview ‘In terms of NFT, we would like to try various experiments and we have already started many different studies and considerations …’.

But immediately, he pointed ‘[…]but nothing is decided at this time regarding P2E (play to win) ‘. Then he addressed the issue of the reaction that the implementation of this technology has had in some titles. For the company it is not something favorable.

According to the CEO of Sega ‘There have been many announcements about it that have already been included abroad, but there are users who show negative reactions at the moment’.

So he explained ‘We need to carefully evaluate many things, how we can mitigate the negative elements, how much we can introduce it within the Japanese regulation, what will be accepted and what will not by users’. Research is very necessary.

Sega will be cautious about this idea

Haruki Satomi also noted ‘then we will consider this further if it leads us to our mission’ Create Constantly, Captivate Forever ‘, but if it is perceived as a simple profit of money, I would like to make the decision not to proceed’.

The comments of this executive show a change of attitude regarding what Sega He said in April of last year, about what would sell content NFT With technology blockchain.

The company’s way of proceeding is quite cautious, but it seems to be ideal. Ubisoft wanted to implement it and barely sold 15 NFT in its first month, while Konami you are using it in a way that many believe is wrong.

That’s selling art, video clips, and music from Castlevania, but those who buy it do not own them nor can they resell them. So Sega better wait to see what others do before doing something.

